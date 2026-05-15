Asylum Seeker Numbers in UK Hotels Drop to 18-Month Low (2026)

The number of asylum seekers in UK hotels has reached an 18-month low, according to Home Office figures. This drop in numbers has sparked a debate about the effectiveness of the government's asylum system tightening measures. While the government sees it as a success, refugee charities are concerned about the impact on those seeking refuge from war and oppressive regimes.

The statistics, released on Thursday, show that at the end of December, 30,657 people were staying in hotel accommodation while awaiting a decision on their asylum claim. This is a significant decrease from the peak of 56,018 at the end of September 2023, and a 15% drop from the previous quarter at the end of September, when there were 36,273 people in hotels. The figures date back to December 2022.

The government has hailed this as a success, with Minister for Border Security Alex Norris stating, 'Genuine refugees are receiving the protection they need, while those with false claims are being identified and returned to their home country.'

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However, Louise Calvey, the director of Asylum Matters, has a different perspective. She warns, 'Fewer people moving to this country is nothing to celebrate or strive for. People who come here to work and raise their families in peace make us all richer, both economically and culturally.'

The latest data also reveals a 4% decrease in the number of people applying for asylum in 2025, compared to 2024. This is despite a 13% increase in the number of people arriving in the UK on small boats, reaching 45,774. Small boat arrivals made up 41% of the total number of people claiming asylum last year, with Eritreans being the most common nationality.

The asylum grant rate has also decreased, dropping to 42% in the year to December 2025, down from 47% in 2024 and substantially below the peak grant rate of 77% in 2022. But the government argues that this is a necessary measure to protect the taxpayer.

So, what do you think? Is the government's approach to asylum seekers effective, or are they turning away those in need? Share your thoughts in the comments below.