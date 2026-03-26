ASX Market Update: Wesfarmers, Telstra, Rio Tinto Results & Iran Tensions Impact (2026)

Get ready for a financial rollercoaster! Today's market updates are packed with drama and intrigue, and we're here to bring you every twist and turn.

Wall Street's Tech-Fueled Rally

Wall Street is on a high, with tech stocks leading the charge. Despite tensions in the Middle East, which are pushing oil prices up, the market remains resilient. Locally, the ASX is set to follow suit, with a predicted 0.5% rise. Heavyweights like Wesfarmers, Telstra, and Goodman are about to release their results, adding to the excitement.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Profit Updates and Dividend Decisions

Wesfarmers, a WA powerhouse, has announced a 9.3% increase in net profit, exceeding expectations. Sales across its diverse business portfolio rose by 3%, reaching an impressive $24.2 billion. The company's decision to lift its interim dividend by 7% to $1.02 per share is a testament to its confidence.

However, not all companies are celebrating. Whitehaven Coal, for instance, has reported a 31% drop in net profit, primarily due to the sale of its stake in the Blackwater mine. The underlying results paint a concerning picture, with a $19 million loss compared to a $350 million profit last year. Sales revenue took a hit, falling by 28%.

And this is the part most people miss...

The Impact of Global Uncertainties

Whitehaven Coal attributes its decline to uncertainties surrounding US tariffs and a surplus of Chinese steel in global markets. This highlights how global events can significantly impact local businesses.

Other companies, like Brambles and Bega Cheese, are faring better. Brambles has seen a 14% rise in profit and a lift in dividends, while Bega Cheese's net profit jumped by a whopping 45%.

A Mixed Bag for Investors

Transurban, the toll road operator, has bounced back with a $298 million profit, a significant improvement from last year's $15 million loss. Medibank, Australia's largest private health insurer, has also managed to increase its interim dividend despite a marginal slide in net profit.

Telstra, on the other hand, is reporting an 8% rise in profit and a higher dividend, but the market will be watching closely for any updates on subscriber growth and the impact of the Triple Zero Inquiry.

A Busy Day for Corporate Reporting

Today's corporate reporting calendar is jam-packed. In addition to the aforementioned companies, we'll also be keeping an eye on Rio Tinto, Goodman, and several others.

Market Sentiment and Global Factors

The rebound in the tech sector has been a key driver of Wall Street's rally. Positive economic data and the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes have also contributed to the positive sentiment. However, the rising tensions in the Middle East, with reports of US troop withdrawal from Syria, are causing a ripple effect on global markets.

Oil prices have jumped over 4%, and safe-haven gold is also in demand, up by 2%.

AEDTs and Market Openings

At 7:30 am AEDT, the S&P 500 was up 0.3%, the Dow was flat, and the Nasdaq gained 0.5%. ASX 200 futures are pointing to a 0.3% gain on opening, influenced by the global market dynamics.

The Australian dollar has slipped to around 70.40 US cents, impacted by a stronger US dollar and higher US Treasury yields.

A Day of Financial Insights

Join us as we navigate through today's financial landscape, bringing you live updates and expert insights. Remember, this blog is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.

So, what do you think? Are you feeling bullish or bearish about today's market movements? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!