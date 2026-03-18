ASX Healthcare Stock: PYC Therapeutics - A Potential 50% Rise? (2026)

Attention investors! Are you ready to explore a potential game-changer in the ASX healthcare sector? The rise of PYC Therapeutics Ltd could be a game-changer, but is it too good to be true?

PYC Therapeutics, an ASX-listed healthcare stock, has been on a rollercoaster ride, with a 22% increase over the past year. But here's where it gets controversial: this gain has been accompanied by significant volatility. The stock has swung wildly, from $0.80 to $1.70 per share in just six months. So, is this a sign of opportunity or instability?

The company, based in Perth, WA, with additional personnel in the US, is a clinical-stage biotechnology powerhouse. They're focused on developing treatments for rare inherited diseases, a niche but crucial area of healthcare.

However, a recent report from Bell Potter suggests that the best may be yet to come. According to the broker, PYC Therapeutics is about to embark on one of the largest single capital raises for an Australian pre-revenue biotech, aiming to raise $600-653 million at $1.50 per share. This transaction, relative to the company's $933 million market cap prior to the deal, provides a substantial boost.

Bell Potter believes this capital injection gives PYC Therapeutics a clear path to advance all four of its rare disease drug candidates through clinical development over the next four years. With a healthy balance sheet boasting over $700 million in cash, the company can now take a more strategic, stepwise approach to its clinical trials.

Our updated model reflects this capital raise and the revised development timelines. The formidable cash position has pushed out the need for licensing income, giving PYC the financial flexibility to execute its ambitious, multi-asset strategy for several years.

Based on these factors, Bell Potter maintains its speculative buy recommendation on PYC Therapeutics, with a 12-month price target of $2.30 per share, indicating an upside of 54% from yesterday's closing price. But here's the part most people miss: TradingView's average one-year price target from four analysts is a whopping $3.70, suggesting an upside of nearly 150%!

So, is PYC Therapeutics the next big thing in ASX healthcare, or is this too good to be true? The potential upside is significant, but the risks are real. What do you think? Is this a speculative buy worth considering, or are there red flags you spot? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!