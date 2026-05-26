ASX 200 Slump: Banks Slide, Miners Soar as BHP Hits Record High (2026)

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) 200 index experienced a decline, with the S&P/ASX 200 closing 31.1 points lower, or 0.36%, at 8,670.7. This downturn was primarily attributed to selling pressure in major banks ahead of the federal budget, where investors were wary of potential changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax settings. The materials sector emerged as a bright spot, with copper prices surging to a record high, propelling BHP to a record close. However, the broader market sentiment was dampened by the federal budget's potential impact on mortgage demand and investor confidence.

The top gainers included Evion Group NL, Merino & Co. Ltd, Charger Metals NL, Bioxyne Ltd, and Pivotal Metals Ltd, with significant percentage changes. In contrast, Life360, DroneShield, Siteminder, and WiseTech Global were among the notable losers, with substantial percentage declines. The market's performance was also influenced by sector-specific movements, such as the decline in the information technology sector and the rise in the materials and utilities sectors.

From my perspective, the ASX 200's decline is a reflection of the market's sensitivity to policy changes and investor sentiment. The potential adjustments to negative gearing and capital gains tax settings have created uncertainty, leading to cautious trading. The materials sector's strength, driven by copper prices, provides a glimmer of hope, but the overall market remains volatile. As an investor, I would be cautious and monitor the federal budget's impact on the market closely. The market's reaction to policy changes can be unpredictable, and it is essential to stay informed and adapt strategies accordingly.