ASX 200 Plunge: Rio-Glencore Deadline & Global Market Impact Explained (2026)

The ASX 200 is predicted to experience a decline, with the looming deadline for the Rio-Glencore deal creating uncertainty in the market. This development comes as Australian shares are set to open lower, mirroring the tech rout on Wall Street. Bitcoin's recent performance has erased its gains from the past 12 months, while oil prices have surged in response to reports of a breakdown in US-Iran talks.

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ASX 200 Plunge: Rio-Glencore Deadline & Global Market Impact Explained (2026)

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