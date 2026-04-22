ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition Laptop: AI-Powered Creativity for Content Creators (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the world of content creation! The ASUS and GoPro partnership has just unveiled a revolutionary laptop, and it's about to transform the way creators work.

The ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition laptop is more than just a co-branded device; it's a powerful tool tailored for modern creators. This collaboration goes beyond aesthetics, offering a seamless experience from capturing action-packed moments to editing on the go.

Imagine a 13-inch touchscreen laptop with a sleek black metal finish, designed for ultimate versatility. With its 360-degree convertible chassis, you can switch between tent, tablet, and laptop modes effortlessly. Weighing just 1.39 kg and measuring 15.8mm thick, it's an ultra-portable companion that comes with a protective sleeve for added durability. And here's a fun fact: the packaging doubles as a carrying case for extra GoPro cameras and accessories, ensuring creators have everything they need to capture their stories wherever they go.

"GoPro creators are always on the move, and we want to ensure they have the right tools to keep up," says Rick Loughery, SVP of Global Marketing and Digital Commerce at GoPro. "This laptop is designed to be fast, flexible, and adaptable to their unique workflow, whether they're organizing clips at a campsite or editing 360-degree footage mid-flight. Our goal is to simplify the creative process so they can focus on what they love most - sharing their stories."

But here's where it gets even more exciting: the laptop's AI-powered performance takes editing to a whole new level. With local AI acceleration, creators can preview, edit, and enhance high-resolution and 360-degree GoPro footage with ease. Building on the AI-powered 360-degree footage classification of the GoPro MAX2, this laptop ensures fast and responsive workflows, allowing creators to concentrate on storytelling rather than waiting on rendering or processing.

The laptop also introduces StoryCube, a groundbreaking Windows app that unifies GoPro Cloud access with 360-degree video management. StoryCube automates syncing, AI-powered sorting, and media organization, making the editing process a breeze. A dedicated GoPro hotkey instantly launches GoPro Player, enabling basic editing of standard and 360-degree footage. Together, the hardware and software create a centralized hub, eliminating manual steps and streamlining the entire process.

This collaboration marks a new era in creator-centric computing. By merging capture, cloud, and AI-assisted editing into one platform, the ASUS × GoPro laptop adapts to the creative process, ensuring creators can work efficiently and effectively.

Looking ahead, this partnership sets the stage for future creator-driven initiatives. ASUS and GoPro aim to provide new opportunities for the creator community, empowering users to "Be the Hero of Your Story" and unlock authentic storytelling across various platforms.

The ProArt GoPro Edition will be available globally in Q1 and in the U.S. at select retailers in the Spring of 2026. For more details on this exciting partnership and to explore the technical specifications of the new ProArt GoPro Edition, visit the links provided.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO):

GoPro is dedicated to helping the world capture and share immersive and exciting experiences.

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This press release may contain forward-looking statements, but don't worry, we've got you covered! For more information on potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, both of which are available on the SEC website.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.