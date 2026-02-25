Asus CONFIRMS Phone Exit in 2026! Android's Losing Another Player? (2026)

Is Asus Abandoning Android for Good? The Tech World Holds Its Breath

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, Asus has confirmed it will not launch any new smartphones in 2026, sparking speculation that the company might be stepping away from the Android ecosystem entirely. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a strategic retreat or a permanent exit? And what does this mean for the future of Android and the niche gaming phone market?

During an event in Taiwan on January 16, Asus chairman Jonney Shih dropped the bombshell. According to a machine-translated report by Inside (https://www.inside.com.tw/article/40522-asus-phone-nomore), Shih stated, “Asus will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future.” This aligns with earlier reports from DigiTimes (https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20260102PD236/smartphone-asus-taiwan-mobile-market.html) in January, but the bigger question lingers: Is this a temporary pause or a full-scale withdrawal?

In his speech, Shih hinted that Asus might not be done with smartphones altogether, but he stopped short of confirming a return to Android devices. This ambiguity has fueled concerns that the Android space is losing another major player. Asus’s Zenfone flagship line and its ROG gaming phones have been staples in the market, though the company hasn’t released a top-tier device in nearly a year. This absence raises eyebrows, especially as competitors like Redmagic openly celebrated rumors of Asus’s exit earlier this year.

And this is the part most people miss: Shih also revealed that Asus could reallocate its smartphone R&D teams to focus on AI-driven projects, such as smart glasses or robotics. While this signals innovation, it also underscores a potential shift away from traditional mobile devices. For existing Asus smartphone users, the company promises continued support, including software updates and warranty services, but the future beyond 2026 remains uncertain.

The impact of Asus’s decision extends beyond its own product lines. The ROG Phone 9 and 8 series are still listed on the Asus website, but all models appear out of stock in the U.S. Notably, there’s no mention of Zenfone models, which isn’t surprising given Asus’s decision to skip the 2025 Zenfone 12 Ultra in the region. This leaves the gaming phone market in a precarious position, potentially weakening Android’s diversity in this niche.

Shih also addressed the ongoing memory price hikes plaguing the tech industry. He suggested that price increases might be unavoidable but assured that Asus would strive to mitigate them through “design thinking” and supply chain collaboration. However, his comments weren’t definitive enough to ease fears of future price hikes, especially as rival brands have already raised prices in recent months.

Controversial Question: Is Asus’s Exit a Loss for Android or a Necessary Evolution?

As the tech world grapples with Asus’s announcement, the debate intensifies. Is this a strategic pivot toward more lucrative AI ventures, or a sign of Android’s diminishing appeal? And how will this affect consumers, particularly gamers who rely on Asus’s ROG series? Share your thoughts in the comments—do you think Asus is making the right move, or is this a missed opportunity for both the brand and Android? The conversation is just beginning.