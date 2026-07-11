ASUMH Recognizes Excellence: Faculty, Staff, Alumni, and Student Leaders Honored (2026)

In a heartwarming display of recognition, Arkansas State University Mountain Home (ASUMH) has celebrated the achievements of four exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to the university and the community. This year's Outstanding Faculty, Staff, Alumni, and Academic All-Star awards are a testament to the diverse talents and dedication of those who call ASUMH home.

Personally, I find it fascinating that ASUMH has chosen to honor individuals who embody the spirit of service and excellence. The recipients of these awards are not just distinguished for their professional accomplishments but also for their commitment to student success and community engagement. What makes this particularly interesting is the recognition of Jessica Clanton, a physical science instructor who has gone above and beyond in her role.

Clanton's work in student success initiatives, STEM advising, and shared governance is truly remarkable. In my opinion, her efforts to help lead the college's response to emerging AI-related challenges are a significant contribution to the field of education. It's inspiring to see how she has embraced the future of technology and integrated it into her teaching, ensuring that her students are prepared for the digital age.

Nancee Sherick, the recipient of the Outstanding Staff Member award, is another shining example of dedication and professionalism. Her work as an administrative specialist for the School of Technology and Health Sciences has been instrumental in supporting students and staff. Sherick's organizational skills and commitment to excellence in her role are truly commendable.

Joseph Vrechek, the Academic All-Star, is a student ambassador who has made a significant impact on campus life. His participation in various organizations, including Phi Theta Kappa, Student Government Association, and the college esports team, showcases his leadership and dedication to the ASUMH community. It's exciting to see how he will serve as SGA president during the 2026-27 academic year, continuing his commitment to student representation and engagement.

Finally, Brooke Grissum, the Alumni of the Year, is a shining example of how ASUMH alumni continue to give back to the university and the community. Her work as interim director of admissions and recruiting, as well as her service as vice president of the ASUMH Community Collective, is truly inspiring. Grissum's community involvement through the Baxter County Fair Board and other service efforts is a testament to her commitment to making a positive impact.

In my view, these awards are not just a celebration of individual achievements but also a reflection of the values and culture of ASUMH. The university's commitment to recognizing and supporting its faculty, staff, alumni, and students is truly commendable. It's a reminder that education is not just about imparting knowledge but also about fostering a community of learners and leaders who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the world.

What makes this event even more significant is the recognition of the diverse talents and contributions of these individuals. It's a celebration of the ASUMH community and a reminder that excellence can take many forms. From teaching and leadership to community engagement and service, these awards showcase the many ways in which individuals can make a positive impact. It's a powerful reminder that education is a collaborative effort, and that the success of a university is dependent on the dedication and commitment of its faculty, staff, alumni, and students.

In conclusion, ASUMH's Outstanding Faculty, Staff, Alumni, and Academic All-Star awards are a testament to the power of recognition and celebration. It's a reminder that excellence is not just about individual achievements but also about the collective effort of a community dedicated to making a positive impact. As we continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the future, it's inspiring to see how ASUMH is fostering a culture of service, leadership, and innovation. Personally, I am grateful for the opportunity to witness and celebrate these remarkable achievements.