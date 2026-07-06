Astros Pitchers McCullers and Blanco: Road to Recovery and Return to the Majors (2026)

The Houston Astros are slowly but surely rebuilding their starting rotation, and the latest updates from the Triple-A and Double-A levels are promising. While the team has been struggling with a 4.92 ERA this season, which is the fourth-worst in the Majors, the returns of Lance McCullers Jr. and Ronel Blanco offer a glimmer of hope.

In his first rehab start, McCullers, a 32-year-old right-hander, delivered three scoreless innings, scattering two hits and striking out four. This performance comes after he was sidelined since May 19 due to a right rotator impingement, which initially caused him to miss a scheduled start. His return is particularly significant, as he has been a key member of the Astros' rotation, recording a 6.86 ERA in 39 1/3 innings across eight starts this season.

On the other hand, Blanco, a right-hander who underwent Tommy John surgery last June, made his second rehab start, tossing 50 pitches in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. His performance is a testament to his resilience and determination to return to the Majors.

What makes these returns particularly fascinating is the potential impact they could have on the Astros' rotation. With ace Hunter Brown already back after missing two-and-a-half months with a right shoulder strain, the addition of McCullers and Blanco could help stabilize a unit that has been struggling.

However, the Astros' rotation is still far from complete. With a 40-43 record, the team needs more reinforcements to truly compete. The returns of McCullers and Blanco are a step in the right direction, but they are just the beginning.

From my perspective, the Astros' rotation is still a work in progress. While the returns of McCullers and Blanco are encouraging, the team needs to continue to build on this momentum and make strategic moves to strengthen their starting lineup. The Astros have a long way to go, but with the right moves, they could be a force to be reckoned with in the coming seasons.