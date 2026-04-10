Astros Closer Josh Hader's Recovery Update: Playing Catch After Offseason Injury (2026)

Houston Astros fans, brace yourselves for a thrilling comeback! The team's closer, Josh Hader, is back in action, but with a twist of uncertainty.

The 31-year-old left-hander is making a gradual return to the field after battling biceps tendinitis during offseason bullpen sessions. This injury halted his progress after a stellar 2025 season, where he recorded 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances. But here's the catch: Hader's last game was on Aug. 8, a two-inning stint against the mighty New York Yankees, after which the Astros surprisingly missed the playoffs.

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Manager Joe Espada revealed that Hader had to stop playing catch due to the tendinitis, but he's now on the road to recovery. "We're taking it slow but steady," Espada assured. "With his value to the team, we're ensuring he's fully healed."

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And this is where it gets intriguing: Hader himself admitted to being a few weeks behind due to the setback, but he's not overly worried. He described feeling a twinge in his biceps while throwing a changeup during one of his offseason bullpens. However, the shoulder strain that ended his 2025 season didn't resurface, which is a huge relief.

General Manager Dana Brown confirmed Hader's positive progress, stating, "He's on the mend, and we'll gradually increase his workload."

As the Astros gear up for the 2026 season, will Hader's recovery be a smooth journey, or will there be more twists? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: the Astros' bullpen is about to get a significant boost.

What's your take on Hader's injury and comeback? Do you think he'll regain his All-Star form, or is this a cause for concern? Share your thoughts below!

Astros Closer Josh Hader's Recovery Update: Playing Catch After Offseason Injury (2026)

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