Aston Villa Transfer News: Malen to Roma! £24m Clause Triggered? (2026)

Aston Villa fans, brace yourselves! It appears a key player is on the verge of leaving Villa Park, and the details are starting to emerge. Donyell Malen is reportedly set to join Roma, with a transfer clause that could see him depart for good.

Malen is currently undergoing a medical in Italy, paving the way for a loan move for the remainder of the season. But here's where it gets interesting: the deal includes a clause that will trigger a permanent transfer in the summer if Roma qualifies for any European competition next season. The price tag? A cool €28 million (approximately £24 million).

Malen's time at Aston Villa has been relatively short, having joined from Borussia Dortmund last January. Despite this, he's made a noticeable impact, scoring seven goals across all competitions this season. In fact, only Morgan Rogers has more goals for Villa in the 2025/26 season.

He's made 35 Premier League appearances for Villa, with only seven starts. Now, he's poised to join a Roma side currently sitting fifth in Serie A, under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini.

But is this the right move for Aston Villa? Selling a player who has shown promise, even with limited time on the pitch, is always a tough call. Will they regret letting him go? It's a question that could spark heated debate among fans.

What do you think, Villa faithful? Is letting Malen go a smart decision, or a missed opportunity? Share your thoughts in the comments!

For more Aston Villa updates, news, and transfer stories, be sure to follow the BirminghamLive football desk. John Townley, our dedicated reporter, provides comprehensive coverage. Stay informed with the latest updates by subscribing to the free daily Aston Villa newsletter or by joining the WhatsApp channel. You can also get the latest news on the BirminghamLive app, available on Apple and Android. And don't miss the weekly Aston Villa podcast, Claret and Blue, available on all major streaming services.