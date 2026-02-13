Aston Villa and Leeds United's Transfer Target, Danilho Doekhi, Stays Put: The Latest Update (2026)

Here’s a bitter pill for football fans to swallow: two Premier League heavyweights, Aston Villa and Leeds United, are about to miss out on a highly coveted defender, and it’s all because of a decision that’s as strategic as it is surprising. Danilho Doekhi, the Union Berlin stalwart, has chosen loyalty over immediate change, opting to see out his season in Germany despite concrete offers from multiple clubs. But here’s where it gets controversial—is staying put the right move for a player whose contract expires in the summer, or is he risking his next big payday by delaying the inevitable? Let’s dive in.

As the mid-season transfer window slams shut, clubs are scrambling to finalize deals, but for Aston Villa and Leeds United, their pursuit of Doekhi appears to be over—at least for now. The Dutch defender, whose current deal ends this season, has been a mutual target for both clubs, eager to bolster their backlines. However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Doekhi is determined to finish the season with Union Berlin, despite the allure of a mid-season move. And this is the part most people miss: by staying, he’s not just honoring his commitment to his current club—he’s also positioning himself for a potentially bigger payday as a free agent in the summer.

Doekhi’s decision isn’t just about loyalty; it’s a calculated gamble. With multiple clubs chasing his signature, including a surprise bid from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, he could have secured a move now. Instead, he’s betting on his value increasing as a free transfer, a move that could pay off handsomely. But is he underestimating the risk of injury or a dip in form? It’s a question that divides opinions among fans and pundits alike.

Aston Villa and Leeds United, both with ambitious league positions in recent years, had hoped to secure Doekhi’s services immediately. Aston Villa, in particular, has shown consistent improvement, finishing 4th in the 2023–24 season. Leeds, meanwhile, has been keen to strengthen after a mid-table finish last season. Yet, Doekhi’s choice leaves them empty-handed—for now. The 27-year-old has been a standout performer for Union Berlin, featuring in 122 games over four years, and his Premier League potential has been touted for nearly a decade, with clubs like Watford and West Ham showing interest as far back as 2016.

But here’s the real question: Will Aston Villa and Leeds United rekindle their interest in Doekhi when the summer window opens, or will they move on to other targets? And more importantly, is Doekhi’s decision to wait a masterstroke or a missed opportunity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one transfer saga that’s far from over.