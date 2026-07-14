Assisted Dying: What's the Global Picture? (2026)

The Welsh Senedd is set to vote on a controversial proposal to make assisted dying available on the Welsh NHS. But here's where it gets controversial: while some argue that access to assisted dying should be expanded, others fear it could lead to a slippery slope of eligibility and conditions. Is assisted dying really expanding in other countries, and if so, what are the implications for Wales?

In the US state of Oregon, the main provisions for assisted dying have remained unchanged for 26 years, requiring an individual to be terminally ill and expected to die within six months. However, records show that the number of assisted deaths in Oregon has expanded significantly, from 16 in 1998 to 278 in 2022. This has sparked concerns that the eligibility criteria may be broadening.

In Canada, assisted dying initially required a patient to be terminally ill, but after a court challenge, the law was changed in 2021 to include non-terminal conditions classified as a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" where it is "intolerable". Similarly, in Belgium, the law was extended in 2014 to allow children with "a capacity of discernment" and terminal illnesses to access assisted dying. Records show that six children have taken advantage of this change.

However, an academic study reviewing all assisted deaths in Belgium found no evidence of a slippery slope, stating that "safeguards appear effective". So, while the debate around assisted dying continues, it's clear that the eligibility criteria and conditions are carefully considered and monitored in other countries. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the proposal to make assisted dying available on the Welsh NHS?