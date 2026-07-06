The Assassin's Creed franchise has been a staple of the gaming world for almost two decades, with its intricate narrative spanning multiple platforms and consoles. Navigating through the series can be a challenging task, especially with the franchise's penchant for jumping between different historical periods and its complex, interconnected storyline. However, understanding the order in which to play the games can greatly enhance the overall experience, allowing players to appreciate the evolution of the series and the development of its characters and settings. In this article, I will delve into the history of the Assassin's Creed series, explore the order in which the games should be played, and provide a comprehensive guide to help players navigate this vast and captivating world. From the origins of the Assassins to the modern-day struggles between the Hidden Ones and the Order of the Ancients, the series has evolved significantly, offering players a rich and diverse gaming experience. So, let's embark on this journey through time and explore the Assassin's Creed franchise in a way that will leave you with a deeper appreciation for its intricate narrative and captivating gameplay.
Assassin's Creed Series Order: A Complete Guide to Playing the Games (2026)
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