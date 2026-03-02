Assam CM's Rs 500 Crore Defamation Case: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Congress Leaders (2026)

A political storm is brewing in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking a bold stand against alleged defamation. In a move that has sparked controversy, Sarma has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation lawsuit against Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh, and Bhupesh Baghel. But here's where it gets interesting: this legal battle is not just about money, it's about reputation and the power of words.

Sarma, in a recent post on X, highlighted the false and malicious allegations made against him during a Congress press conference. He wrote, "Today, I stand firm against these baseless accusations. I have initiated legal action, seeking justice and a public retraction of these defamatory statements."

The Assam CM's strong words echo a growing sentiment among political leaders who are tired of being targets of false propaganda. "The era of hit-and-run politics is over," Sarma declared. "I challenge these leaders to prove their allegations in a court of law."

However, this case has also sparked a debate about freedom of speech and the limits of political discourse. While some applaud Sarma's decision to take a stand, others question whether this is an attempt to silence opposition.

And this is the part most people miss: defamation cases, especially those involving public figures, often become a battleground for larger ideological differences. It's a complex issue, and one that deserves careful consideration.

So, what do you think? Is this a necessary step to protect one's reputation, or does it stifle political discourse? The floor is open for discussion. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!