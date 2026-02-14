ASRock Taichi WOLED & QD-OLED Monitors: CES 2026 Preview (4K, 540Hz, HDR) (2026)

Get ready, gamers! ASRock is about to shake up the monitor market with a brand-new OLED lineup debuting at CES 2026. This isn't just a minor refresh; it's a bold move with two distinct families: the established Phantom Gaming and the all-new, premium Taichi series.

What's the buzz about? The Taichi OLED range is stealing the show with its 27-inch panels, offering both WOLED and QD-OLED options. But what does that even mean? Let's break it down.

WOLED (White OLED): Imagine a white OLED light source paired with color filters. This often leads to excellent uniformity, making it a popular choice for 27-inch gaming monitors.

QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED): This tech uses a blue OLED light source and a quantum dot layer to create red and green. The result? Potentially brighter, more vibrant colors. But here's where it gets controversial... the performance can vary depending on the panel generation and coating used.

The Taichi series will pack a punch, boasting resolutions in both 1440p and 4K, with some models reaching a blistering 540Hz refresh rate! They're also promising Dual Mode switching, a Delta E of less than 2 for color accuracy, and a wide 99% DCI-P3 color coverage. Plus, expect VESA DisplayHDR with True Black 500 on select models, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gameplay. Some models will even feature USB Type-C with DP Alt Mode and up to 65W power delivery, adding extra convenience.

The displayed models of the Taichi series, including TCO27QX, TCO27QXA, TCO27USA, and TCO27USA-W, offer 27-inch WOLED and QD-OLED panels with 2K and 4K resolutions, up to 540Hz refresh rates, Dual Mode switching, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black certification, Delta E < 2 color accuracy, and signature Taichi Lighting for flagship-level performance.

But that's not all! The Phantom Gaming family isn't being left out. They're getting new OLED additions, too, like the PGO27QSA and PGO27QSA-W, listed as 1440p 240Hz QD-OLED models. ASRock is also highlighting the ergonomic design, with select monitors featuring fully adjustable stands, including a ±90° pivot for easy portrait mode use. And this is the part most people miss... the Taichi branding is already a familiar sight on ASRock motherboards, but this marks their debut into the monitor world. This means the Taichi OLED models are positioned as the top-tier displays in ASRock's monitor lineup.

So, what do you think? Are you excited about ASRock's entry into the OLED monitor market? Will the Taichi series live up to its premium promise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! What are your expectations for pricing and availability? Are you team WOLED or QD-OLED?