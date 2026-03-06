ASICS Magic Speed 5 Review: The Best Lightweight Running Shoe for Beginners? (2026)

The ASICS Magic Speed 5 is a game-changer, but is it for everyone? A bold redesign, this shoe aims to please both beginners and budget-conscious runners, but serious racers might want to look elsewhere.

Who's it for?

- Beginners' First Carbon Plate: This shoe is perfect for newcomers wanting a carbon-plated shoe that's versatile for intervals and faster training days.

- Lightweight and Agile: Runners seeking a lightweight, agile shoe at a more affordable price than most competition shoes will find it here.

- Magic Speed 3 Fans Rejoice: If you loved the Magic Speed 3 but were let down by version 4, the Magic Speed 5 is your comeback story. It's lighter and more responsive, just as you wanted.

Who should reconsider?

But here's where it gets controversial... While the Magic Speed 5 is more affordable, it might not satisfy serious racers. If you're all about speed, ASICS has three stellar super shoes: Metaspeed Edge Tokyo, Metaspeed Sky Tokyo, and Metaspeed Ray. These are the real deal for those chasing records.

And for those who love a super-cushioned, maximalist ride, the Magic Speed 5 may fall short. Its reduced stack height changes the game, and if you crave max cushioning, the ASICS Sonicblast is a better match, almost like a spiritual successor to the Magic Speed 4.

Shock Absorption: The Magic Speed 5 provides solid shock absorption, measuring 149 SA in the heel and 112 SA in the forefoot. While not groundbreaking, it's sufficient for long runs, especially for heel strikers.

Energy Return: Here's a twist: the shoe uses a unique foam combo. The top layer is the impressive FF Leap, but the lower layer is the less energetic FF Blast+. This mix results in a decent energy return of 64.6% in the heel and 62.6% in the forefoot. It's not bad, but it could be better for racing. Using FF Blast Max might have been a missed opportunity to boost bounce.

Heel Stack Height: ASICS listened to feedback and stepped away from the previous model's maximalist approach. The heel stack drops significantly to 35.3 mm, making the shoe feel more agile. This is a welcome change, as the Magic Speed 5 regains its nimble character.

Forefoot Stack Height: The forefoot is slimmer, with 26.6 mm of cushioning, providing a more direct ride and better ground feel for faster running.

Drop: ASICS lists a 7 mm drop, but our measurement was 8.7 mm, which suits the shoe's intended use. This higher drop makes it more beginner-friendly, catering to a broader range of runners.

Midsole Softness: The industry is embracing A-TPU foams, and FF Leap is a standout example. It's bouncy and plush at 11.0 HA, and the Magic Speed 5 benefits from this upgrade. Importantly, FF Leap is used as a full-length layer, unlike the Magic Speed 4's misleading use of FF Turbo.

Secondary Foam Softness: Here's the catch. While FF Leap is excellent, FF Blast+ underneath is a letdown. It's a durability and cost-saving choice, but its low energy return limits the shoe's performance potential.

Rocker and Plate: By reducing stack height, ASICS also softened the rocker. The forefoot, however, retains an aggressive curve inspired by the Metaspeed series. The carbon plate is a significant change, covering 70% of the midsole, offering a beginner-friendly, forgiving ride rather than a full super shoe experience.

Size and Fit: The Magic Speed 5's fit is comfortable yet race-oriented. Our tests showed an average width of 95.1 mm, and the toebox has a mild taper of 71.9 mm, suitable for most runners. The toebox height is slightly lower at 25.7 mm, and the engineered mesh provides some stretch, blending training and racing shoe characteristics.

Traction and Grip: ASICSGRIP rubber is a winner, offering excellent traction on dry and wet surfaces. The outsole design takes cues from the Metaspeed series but adds more rubber for durability, a smart choice for a super trainer.

Flexibility and Stiffness: The Magic Speed 5 has toned down stiffness, scoring 13.1N in our bend test. This makes it a great competition shoe for beginners, offering a super shoe-like sensation with more forgiveness.

Weight: The shoe returns to its lightweight roots, weighing just 7.1 oz or 201g, lighter than previous versions and comparable to super shoes like the Nike Alphafly 3.

Breathability: While the upper lacks the MOTIONWRAP feature of the Metaspeed line, it's still excellent. It provides outstanding breathability and stays incredibly light, contributing to the shoe's overall low weight.

Stability: The reduced stack height offers a small stability gain, but the shoe remains fully neutral due to its race-inspired shape and lack of stability features.

Torsional Rigidity and Heel Counter Stiffness: The carbon plate is less rigid than super shoes, rated 4 due to added flex. The heel counter is also less flexible, scoring 3/5, providing more support for heel strikers during long runs.

Midsole Width: The Magic Speed 5 has a compact build, with a forefoot width of 110.1 mm and a heel width of 78.1 mm, making it more aggressive than some super trainers.

Durability: The upper's breathability and low weight come at a cost. The engineered mesh lacks durability, scoring 1/5. However, the heel padding excels, scoring 5/5 in our tests.

Outsole Durability: ASICSGRIP shines again, offering excellent grip and durability. Our tests showed minimal wear, positioning the Magic Speed 5 as a versatile option for training and workouts.

Insole and Cold Weather Performance: The insole's paper-thin design at 2.5 mm is race-focused. The midsole becomes 14% firmer in cold conditions, which is acceptable but not exceptional.

Final Thoughts: The Magic Speed 5 is a compelling option for beginners and budget-conscious runners, offering a great balance of features. However, serious racers might find it lacking compared to ASICS' super shoes. Is this shoe the perfect blend of performance and value, or does it fall short of expectations? Share your thoughts in the comments!