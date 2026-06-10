Asian travellers can expect higher fares, flight disruptions as Iran war chokes jet fuel supply (2026)

The Sky-High Cost of Conflict: How the Iran War is Reshaping Asian Travel

If you’ve been planning a summer getaway in Asia, brace yourself. The war in the Middle East isn’t just a distant conflict—it’s hitting closer to home than you might think. Personally, I think what’s unfolding in the skies above Asia is a perfect storm of geopolitical tension, economic strain, and logistical chaos. Let me break it down for you.

The Fuel Crisis: More Than Just Higher Prices

One thing that immediately stands out is the staggering rise in jet fuel prices. Since the war began in February, costs have doubled, and this isn’t just a minor inconvenience. What many people don’t realize is that jet fuel is uniquely vulnerable to supply disruptions. Unlike petrol or diesel, it requires specialized storage, so there’s little kept in reserve. Add to that the fact that only a handful of regional suppliers dominate the market, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

From my perspective, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint for global fuel shipments—has been the tipping point. Asian refiners, who rely heavily on Middle Eastern crude, are now producing less jet fuel. Countries like South Korea and China, which have prioritized domestic use, have further tightened the supply. This raises a deeper question: how long can airlines sustain operations when their primary resource is in such short supply?

Flight Cuts and the New Normal

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Airlines across Asia are slashing flights left and right. According to Kasikorn Research Centre, over 150,000 flights have already been cut globally between March and June. What this really suggests is that the impact isn’t just about higher fares—it’s about a fundamental reshaping of air travel.

Take AirAsia, for example. The low-cost carrier has axed routes like Bangkok-Singapore and Jakarta-Kota Kinabalu entirely, with cuts extending into late October. This isn’t just a temporary hiccup; it’s a strategic retreat. In my opinion, this trend will force travelers to rethink their plans, especially for short-haul and secondary routes.

The Uneven Impact Across Asia

What makes this particularly fascinating is how unevenly the crisis is affecting different countries. China, Japan, and South Korea are relatively secure, thanks to their refining capacity and stockpiles. But countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh—which lack such infrastructure—are on the brink.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how some nations are scrambling to source jet fuel from the U.S., despite the higher costs due to currency weakness. This highlights a broader trend: the global fuel market is becoming increasingly polarized, with those who can afford it securing supplies and others left in the lurch.

The Long-Term Implications: A New Era of Travel?

If you take a step back and think about it, this crisis could mark the end of the era of cheap air travel. Analysts predict that jet fuel prices will remain elevated even after the war ends, with supply taking months to normalize. This isn’t just a short-term headache—it’s a structural shift.

Personally, I think we’re witnessing the beginning of a new normal. Airlines will have to rethink their business models, and travelers will need to adjust their expectations. Refundable fares, travel insurance, and advanced booking will become the norm. But here’s the kicker: this crisis could also accelerate innovation in the industry, from fuel efficiency to alternative energy sources.

What This Means for You

As a traveler, the writing’s on the wall: budget for higher fares, plan for disruptions, and be flexible. But there’s a silver lining. If you’re willing to look ahead, booking flights for late 2026 or early 2027 now could save you a fortune. It’s a gamble, but one that might just pay off.

In my opinion, the real lesson here is about resilience. Whether you’re an airline executive or a holidaymaker, adaptability is key. The skies may be turbulent now, but they’ve always been a symbol of human ingenuity. And if history is any guide, we’ll find a way to navigate this storm—even if it means charting a completely new course.

Final Thought: The Iran war has exposed the fragility of our global systems, but it’s also a wake-up call. As we grapple with higher costs and fewer flights, let’s not forget that this is an opportunity to rethink how we travel—and why. After all, the journey is just as important as the destination.