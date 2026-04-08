Asian Film Awards 2023: Zhang Ziyi, Liu Haoran, and Terrance Lau's Inspiring Speeches (2026)

The Asian Film Awards took a different shape this year, and that difference speaks louder than any trophy. In a city still bearing the wounds of last fall’s apartment fire, the 19th edition near Kowloon’s Xiqu Centre chose restraint over spectacle. It was a deliberate, almost literary decision: celebrate achievement without the usual glitz, honor without the usual competition. Personally, I think that moment matters as much as the accolades themselves, because in times of collective grief, cinema’s power isn’t just to entertain—it’s to remind us of shared humanity and resilience.

The night honored three towering figures of Asian cinema, but the surprise star was the ceremony itself: a public, accessible event where ordinary moviegoers could participate in an industry ritual that is typically gilded and exclusive. This openness signals a maturation in regional film culture, where the lines between “industry insiders” and “audience members” blur in the best possible way. From my perspective, this demystification is not a gimmick; it is a necessary evolution as Asian cinema expands its global footprint and invites a broader conversation about its past, present, and future.

Zhang Ziyi received the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award, Liu Haoran took the Next Generation Award, and Terrance Lau earned the Rising Star Award. Each selection feels less like a separate trophy and more like a narrative arc: a reminder that prestige in Asia’s film world is built not merely on a body of work but on the capacity to shape its trajectory for years to come.

Zhang Ziyi’s career reads like a map of Asian cinema’s ascent onto the world stage. Her comment that cinema has “shaped every stage of my life” isn’t mere gratitude—it’s a testament to how cross-border storytelling can alter how cultures perceive themselves. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way Zhang’s work has bridged genres and national cinemas, from wuxia epics to contemporary dramas, creating a vocabulary that audiences worldwide now recognize as distinctly Asian yet universally legible. In my opinion, her legacy underscores a broader trend: the gradual normalization of Asian cinema as a source of global star power, not a regional curiosity.

Liu Haoran’s remarks framed his ascent within the meteoric globalization of Asian movies. He linked his own twelve-year journey to twelve years of Asia’s cinema expansion, a provocative parallel that invites us to see talent development as inseparable from market growth. What this raises is a question about the next phase: as streaming platforms intensify cross-border collaboration, how will young actors like Liu navigate a landscape where every project potentially becomes a worldwide launch pad? From my view, the real story isn’t just the next role—it’s how these performers curate an international identity while remaining rooted in local film ecosystems that still value intimate storytelling.

Terrance Lau, representing Hong Kong’s vibrant industry, used his platform to pull back the curtain on common Hollywood-facing myths: that fame equates to glamour, that success erases doubt. The candor about self-doubt is a valuable corrective in an era where screens often distort perception of what it means to be an artist. What many people don’t realize is how vulnerability can be a professional strength, especially in a city where the entertainment economy is intensely competitive. If you take a step back and think about it, Lau’s honesty aligns with a broader cultural shift: performers are increasingly expected to contribute to the craft beyond vanity projects, to mentor, to advocate for sustainable practices, and to participate in the wider cultural dialogue.

The pre-ceremony masterclasses—featuring Hwang Dong-hyuk, Jia Zhangke, and Zhang Ziyi—framed the event not as a one-night spectacle but as part of an ongoing ecosystem. The choice to invest in education, to share process as much as praise, mirrors a trend toward a more intrinsic view of success: it’s about influence, mentorship, and the long arc of regional storytelling rather than a single evening’s shine. What this implies is that Asia’s film community is actively cultivating a pipeline of talent who can operate with global fluency while preserving distinctive regional voices.

The decision to invite the public into the Grand Theatre resonates on multiple levels. It democratizes access to a ceremony that once seemed to belong solely to industry insiders. From a cultural perspective, this openness could help demystify the stars and offer audiences a sense of shared ownership over the industry’s cultural output. A detail I find especially interesting is how this democratization might influence future productions: could more awards ceremonies, both within Asia and globally, lean toward hybrid models that blend prestige with public participation?

Ultimately, the 19th Asian Film Awards stood as a microcosm of a larger trend: Asian cinema’s rise as a global cultural force built on collaboration, transparency, and a willingness to interrogate its own creative processes. The ceremony’s minimalist but meaningful approach felt like a statement of intent: we honor excellence, yes, but we also honor the ongoing work of building ecosystems that nurture talent, share stories, and connect audiences across borders.

What this really suggests is that the next era of Asian cinema may hinge less on the next blockbuster and more on the next generation of artists who can navigate an increasingly interconnected world without losing local texture. If we are honest about what makes cinema endure, it’s not just the spectacle; it’s the stubborn, stubborn persistence of storytellers who keep asking new questions, who keep investing in craft, and who keep inviting the public to participate in the conversation. Personally, I think that’s exactly the kind of momentum Asia’s film community should want to cultivate as it writes its future on the world stage.