Ashton Ward shines as South Sydney edges out Dragons in Charity Shield (2026)

Imagine a young rugby league player stepping up to the big leagues and making a name for himself in a high-stakes preseason clash. That’s exactly what Ashton Ward did, and now he’s knocking on the door of South Sydney’s starting lineup for Round 1. But here’s where it gets interesting: Ward’s standout performance in the Charity Shield against St George Illawarra wasn’t just about personal glory—it was a statement. The 22-year-old five-eighth, who impressed in his debut last season, delivered a try assist in the Rabbitohs’ 28-24 victory, proving he’s ready for the spotlight. With Jamie Humphreys suspended, coach Wayne Bennett might just pair Ward with Cody Walker for the season opener against the Dolphins in Brisbane on March 8. And this is the part most people miss: Ward’s triumph wasn’t just against the Dragons; it was also a win over his Gerringong mates, Hamish Stewart and Hayden Buchanan, who lined up for the opposition. Stewart’s 37 tackles and Buchanan’s explosive runs showcased their talent, but Ward’s strategic playmaking stole the show. ‘It was unreal,’ Ward said, reflecting on the win. ‘After a long preseason, it felt great to get back on the field and contribute.’ He credited the team’s focus on simplicity—completing sets, kicking to the corners, and avoiding overcomplication—as the key to victory. Now, as the Dragons head to Las Vegas to face Canterbury at Allegiant Stadium, and the Rabbitohs prepare for Manly in Mudgee, the question lingers: Is Ashton Ward the missing piece Souths needs for a strong season start? Let’s not forget the bigger picture: preseason performances can be deceiving, but Ward’s composure under pressure suggests he’s more than just a temporary fix. What do you think? Is Ward ready for the big stage, or is it too early to tell? Share your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over!

Ashton Ward shines as South Sydney edges out Dragons in Charity Shield (2026)

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