Imagine a young rugby league player stepping up to the big leagues and making a name for himself in a high-stakes preseason clash. That’s exactly what Ashton Ward did, and now he’s knocking on the door of South Sydney’s starting lineup for Round 1. But here’s where it gets interesting: Ward’s standout performance in the Charity Shield against St George Illawarra wasn’t just about personal glory—it was a statement. The 22-year-old five-eighth, who impressed in his debut last season, delivered a try assist in the Rabbitohs’ 28-24 victory, proving he’s ready for the spotlight. With Jamie Humphreys suspended, coach Wayne Bennett might just pair Ward with Cody Walker for the season opener against the Dolphins in Brisbane on March 8. And this is the part most people miss: Ward’s triumph wasn’t just against the Dragons; it was also a win over his Gerringong mates, Hamish Stewart and Hayden Buchanan, who lined up for the opposition. Stewart’s 37 tackles and Buchanan’s explosive runs showcased their talent, but Ward’s strategic playmaking stole the show. ‘It was unreal,’ Ward said, reflecting on the win. ‘After a long preseason, it felt great to get back on the field and contribute.’ He credited the team’s focus on simplicity—completing sets, kicking to the corners, and avoiding overcomplication—as the key to victory. Now, as the Dragons head to Las Vegas to face Canterbury at Allegiant Stadium, and the Rabbitohs prepare for Manly in Mudgee, the question lingers: Is Ashton Ward the missing piece Souths needs for a strong season start? Let’s not forget the bigger picture: preseason performances can be deceiving, but Ward’s composure under pressure suggests he’s more than just a temporary fix. What do you think? Is Ward ready for the big stage, or is it too early to tell? Share your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over!
Ashton Ward shines as South Sydney edges out Dragons in Charity Shield (2026)
References
- https://thebuglenews.com.au/NewsStory/ashton-stars-as-souths-edge-out-dragons/699252e862c238002e0055f8
Top Articles
Rep. Degamo's Emotional Testimony: Why the VP Impeachment Proceedings Are Personal
England's Six Nations Team Announcement: Unveiling the New Backline
Tyson Fury's Unseen Sparring Session with Kickboxing Legend Rico Verhoeven
Latest Posts
Jets' Big Move: $14 Million Franchise Tag for Breece Hall - What's Next?
Daisy Edgar-Jones on Acne, Bangs, and Festival Beauty | Vogue Beauty Secrets Recap
Recommended Articles
- How to report cash only businesses?
- Is This the Weirdest (and Funniest) Show on TV? - Sam Campbell's Mockumentary Review
- Santa Barbara Tennis Tournament: Local Talent Shines
- Real Housewives of Rhode Island Season 1: How Bravo Put the Ocean State on the Map!
- George Pickens' Decision: Why Showing Up for Minicamp Was a No-Brainer
- How AI Reveals Climate Crisis Impact on Plant Flowering Times | Kew Gardens Study
- Inside the Rumored Blockbuster Trade: Ducks and Blues' Potential 5-Player Deal
- NYC Students Miss Out on Knicks Parade: Mayor Mamdani's Decision Explained
- Russell Crowe's Stunning Red Carpet Appearance with Girlfriend Britney Theriot
- FIFA World Cup 2026 Moto Razr: Unboxing the Exclusive Smartphone
- Noida Airport's Grand Opening: A Historic Moment for Aviation in India
- Stefon Diggs' Future: Exploring Options and the Possibility of a Hometown Return
- Tragic Wedding Trip: Nausori Family Dies in Vatukoula Road Accident | Fiji News Update
- Gary Born's Move: WilmerHale to King & Spalding | Arbitration Partners Follow
- US-Iran Agreement: What's Next and Key Questions Answered
- Sweden Chooses Rolls-Royce SMRs: Revolutionizing Nuclear Energy with Small Modular Reactors
- NHL Free Agency 2026: John Carlson's Top 3 Potential Destinations
- Telo MT1: The Tiny Electric Truck Revolutionizing the Market
- Ian McKellen's Hilarious Trump Roast on Avengers Set
- Don Mattingly's unwavering support for Trea Turner during his slump
- Marcellus Young Casario Commits to Georgia Bulldogs! | 2026 Offensive Line Prospect
- EU's Carbon Tariff: China's Export Havoc Explained!
- Hong Kong's Bird Flu Scare: Market Sample Tests Positive, But What Does It Mean?
- Puyallup's New Mobile Radar Speed Signs: Will They Slow Down Drivers?
- J Batt: Kentucky's New Athletics Director & CEO of Champions Blue | Exciting Announcement
- Beond Airlines: Unpaid Staff, Financial Woes, and a Saudi Lifeline
- Tragic Death at Bachelorette Party: Makenzi Kern Passes Away at 26
- Elizabeth Blackburn: Rising Star in NFL Management | Cincinnati Bengals VP Promotion
- NCAA vs. Big 12: The Brendan Sorsby Gambling Eligibility Battle
- B.C. Government Terminates Contract with European Consortium for New George Massey Tunnel
- Klint Kubiak's Dual Role: Offensive Coordinator vs. Head Coach
- Asheville Solar Panel Fire: A Quick Response by Firefighters
- Hong Kong's Bird Flu Scare: Market Sample Tests Positive After Child's Infection
- Brett Eldredge's Secret Wedding: A Beautiful Soul Revealed
- P.E.I. Premier Slams IRAC Decision: Islanders Pay for Maritime Electric's Mistakes
- Georgia Bulldogs Land 2026 OL Prospect Marcellus Young Casario! 🇨🇦 to UGA Journey
- Julien Beaumer's Comeback: Overcoming Injury and Finding Success in Motocross
- Stefon Diggs' Future: Exploring Options and the Possibility of a Hometown Return
- Secured Freedom Wins the Affirmed Stakes: Practical Joke's Secured Freedom Gets the Right Setup
- Eva Murati's Stunning Bikini Photos from Holiday: Football Fans Go Wild!
- Stefon Diggs: NFL Free Agent Discusses Future Plans and Potential Return to Washington Commanders
- Guardians' Future Without Jose Ramirez: 5 Key Factors to Watch
- Walker Kessler's Free Agency Drama: Jazz Center's Future in Utah Uncertain
- Dazzling Fireball Lights Up the Sky: A Meteor's Journey Across 12 States
- Russian Diplomat Unmasked: The Truth Behind the Starmer Arson Attacks
- FIFA World Cup 2026: Motorola Razr Special Edition Unboxing and Review
- How Gen Z is Changing the News Industry: A Look at Australia's Youth
- Top 10 '80s Sci-Fi TV Shows - Ranked
- SpaceX Soars to $2.5 Trillion, Defying Skeptics and Breaking Records
- Diamondbacks Option Ryan Waldschmidt
- Scotland Fans Call for Better Crowd System at Next World Cup Match
- iOS 27: Revolutionizing Your Messaging Experience
- Penguins Sign Trade Acquisition Okuliar to Contract
- Seiya Suzuki's Return: Cubs' Star Back in Action After Knee Injury
- UFC's Dana White Calls Out Josh Hokit's Insult Towards Michelle Obama
- Reece 'Lightning' Walsh: Maroons' Secret Weapon for State of Origin 2024? | QLD vs NSW Analysis
- Knicks' OG Anunoby's Stone Face Goes Viral on 'GMA'
- Is Healthcare Management Failing Patients? A Look at the Cohealth Case
- The Devil Wears Prada Franchise Reaches $1 Billion Worldwide | Box Office Success and Fan Favorites
- Brendan Sorsby's NFL Draft Application: A Quick Decision Amid Legal Storm
- Modi's Slovakia Visit: A Strategic Move with Global Implications
- Iran vs. New Zealand: World Cup 2026 Preview and Analysis
- FIFA's Decision on Referee's 'White Power' Gesture: What Went Down?
- UFC Fighters at the White House Paid with Trump Family Stablecoins
- U.S.-Iran Deal: How Stock Markets Reacted and What's Next
- Is This the Weirdest (and Funniest) Show on TV? - Sam Campbell's Mockumentary Review
- Google Earth Flight Simulator: Explore the World from Your Browser
- MLB Trade Rumors: Nick Pivetta, Luis Severino, and More
- Coronation Street: Ronnie's Dilemma - Will He Betray Debbie?
- Chelsea and Arsenal in £50m Transfer Battle for Maxence Lacroix
- CDC's Ebola Response: Staffing Cuts, Low Morale, and Leadership Challenges
- U.S. Open 2026: Scheffler's Grand Slam Bid vs. McIlroy's Redemption
- DIY Ceiling Crane Robot: Automate Room Cleaning with Open-Source Stringman!
- Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay: Late Draw Secured by Araujo
- EA Sports UFC 6: The Ultimate Fighting Experience
- Unveiling the Alleged Mastermind Behind the Starmer Arson Attacks: A Russian Diplomat
- Justė Jocytė's WNBA Journey: Natalie Nakase's Rookie Development Plan Explained
- Marvel's 'Wonder Man' Season 2: Destin Daniel Cretton's Vision & Future Marvel Projects
- Ebola Outbreak in Congo: Straining the Health System
- D-Von Dudley's SCARY Encounters with Vince & Shane McMahon! (WWE Secrets)
- Breaking News: Georgia Football Signs 3-Star DL Marcellus Young Casario
- MLB's Top Prospects: Eli Willits Leads the Pack
- Beond Airlines Crisis: Employees Work Without Pay as Saudi Deal Hangs in Balance
- Iran vs New Zealand | World Cup 2026 Match Preview and Predictions
- South Carolina Football: Top Recruit Jaxon Elston Shuts Down Recruitment, Commits to Gamecocks
- Noah Hiles' Take: Pittsburgh Pirates' Bullpen Woes Threaten Their Season
- Jacob Fatu Joins The Bloodline: Welcome to the Family, the New Attack Dog!
- All-Business-Class Airline Beond Asks Employees to Keep Working Despite Months Without Pay
- Toyota M Concept Prototype: First Look at the Mid-Engine Test Mule with GR Yaris Disguise
- Mets' Kodai Senga Returns to the Mound: Can He Bounce Back Against the Reds?
- UFC Freedom 250 Controversy: Rogan's Hype vs. Hill & McGregor's Criticism
- UFC's Dana White Condemns Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama Insult
- AI's Impact on China's Economy: A Deep Dive
- Native Bees and Climate Change: Australia's Pollinators in Peril
- Brendan Sorsby Leaves Texas Tech: Gambling Scandal, Legal Battle, and NFL Supplemental Draft
- Lawmakers Fight to Stop Trump Administration's Dismantling of Ocean Observatory Project
- Top 10 Sci-Fi Shows of the '80s: A Nostalgic Journey
- Sen. Mitch McConnell Hospitalized: What We Know So Far | Latest Updates on His Health
- Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: World Cup 2026 - A Battle of Strategies and History
- Explore JPL: NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Open House
- 夏🐑
Article information
Author: Rubie Ullrich
Last Updated:
Views: 6508
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)
Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Rubie Ullrich
Birthday: 1998-02-02
Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119
Phone: +2202978377583
Job: Administration Engineer
Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking
Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.