Ashes 2025-26: Unmissable Moments, Player Awards, and Behind-the-Scenes Drama (2026)

The Ashes 2025-26 series has come to a close, and while Australia has once again claimed the coveted urn, there’s so much more to unpack from this cricketing saga. But here’s where it gets controversial: beyond the final result, this series was a rollercoaster of individual brilliance, unexpected twists, and moments that left fans divided. Let’s dive into the highlights—and lowlights—with our unique take on the Ashes Awards, where every accolade tells a story.

Player of the Series: Mitchell Starc

While Travis Head’s three centuries were nothing short of heroic, it’s hard to look past Mitchell Starc’s match-winning performances in the first two Tests. With a staggering 18 wickets in Perth and Brisbane, Starc channeled his inner Mitchell Johnson, proving age is just a number. His 77 with the bat at the Gabba, stepping up in the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, was the cherry on top. At 37 by the next Ashes, Starc could be Australia’s secret weapon in their quest to win in England for the first time since 2001. But here’s the question: Can he maintain this form, or will Father Time catch up?

Moment of the Series: Joe Root’s Century

In a series marred by inconsistent performances from both sides, Joe Root’s landmark century on the opening day of the second Test stood out as a beacon of hope for England. The day-night atmosphere at the Gabba amplified the drama, and the collective tension as Root approached his hundred was palpable. When he finally reached it, the eruption of joy from the English supporters was a moment to remember—a rare highlight in an otherwise forgettable tour. And this is the part most people miss: Root’s century wasn’t just a personal milestone; it was a reminder of what England could have achieved had they capitalized on such moments.

Most Valuable Back Spasm: Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja’s back injury in Perth became a turning point in the series. Whether justified or not, the criticism he faced paled in comparison to the impact of his absence. Travis Head’s promotion to opener in the second innings was a game-changer, leaving Ben Stokes “shellshocked” and England reeling. Head’s subsequent dominance, including two more centuries, cemented his place as the series’ highest run-scorer. But here’s the controversy: Was Khawaja’s injury mishandled, or was it simply a stroke of luck for Australia?

Arrive, Raise Hell, and Leave Award: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins’ Ashes story is nothing short of remarkable. After condensing his rehab from 14 weeks to six, he returned for the third Test in Adelaide, bowled magnificently, and led Australia to victory. Yet, his back concerns resurfaced, forcing him to miss the final two Tests and casting doubt over his T20 World Cup participation. The question remains: Was his rushed return a masterstroke or a risky gamble?

Forgotten Man: Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir’s Ashes journey began with promise but ended in uncertainty. At just 22, his Test career hangs in the balance after being overlooked in Adelaide in favor of Will Jacks’ part-time off-spin. The conditions didn’t favor spinners, but Bashir’s exclusion felt like an admission of failure. Is this the end for Bashir, or can he bounce back?

Achievement in Technology: Snicko’s Struggles

Snicko’s performance in this series was as inconsistent as England’s batting. A glaring error in the third Test led to Alex Carey’s reprieve, despite his admission of an edge. By the end, players on both sides had lost faith, with Starc labeling it “the worst technology ever.” But here’s the kicker: Was Snicko’s failure a one-off, or does it signal deeper issues with cricket’s reliance on tech?

Mastermind Superfan: Steve Smith

Steve Smith’s pre-series obsession with Monty Panesar’s Mastermind appearance was bizarre. His rehearsed response to Panesar’s comments on Sandpapergate left many scratching their heads. The real question: Did Panesar’s mind games rattle Australia more than England’s on-field efforts?

Services to Scooter Safety: England’s Off-Field Drama

England’s escooter escapades in Brisbane, sans helmets, became a PR nightmare. The local media pounced, and the police responded by patrolling Kangaroo Bridge with speed guns. But here’s the debate: Was this a harmless mistake, or a sign of England’s off-field indiscipline?

Contribution to Australian Tourism: Noosa’s Moment in the Sun

Noosa became the unexpected star of the series, as England’s players enjoyed a mid-tour break. Images of them on the beach, golf course, and in pubs went global, boosting the town’s profile. The controversy: Was this a well-deserved break or a misstep in preparation for a grueling series?

Longest Grass Award: Matt Page

Melbourne curator Matt Page’s decision to leave 10mm of grass on the Boxing Day pitch led to a seam-bowling spectacle—36 wickets in six sessions and England’s first win in Australia in 15 years. The fallout? Howls of derision and a £5m cost to Cricket Australia. The lingering question: Was this a bold move or a costly miscalculation?

This Ashes series was as much about off-field intrigue as on-field action. From Starc’s heroics to Snicko’s struggles, every moment tells a story. What’s your take? Which award was most deserved, and which moment left you scratching your head? Let’s keep the debate alive in the comments!