Ashes 2025-26 Awards: Mitchell Starc, Joe Root & Melbourne Curator Highlights (2026)

The Ashes 2025-26: A Series of Surprises and Controversies

The Ashes urn remains in Australia's grasp, but there's more to this series than meets the eye.

Player of the Series: Mitchell Starc takes the crown, overshadowing Travis Head's century streak. His 18 wickets in the first two Tests, reminiscent of Mitchell Johnson, and a surprising 77 with the bat, all while filling in for Cummins and Hazlewood, make him a standout performer.

But here's where it gets controversial: Starc's age-defying form raises questions. At 37 in the next Ashes, will he still be a dominant force? Only time will tell.

Moment of the Series: Joe Root's century on the opening day of the second Test. A rare English triumph, amplified by the day-night atmosphere, left fans in Sheffield and at the Gabba rejoicing. A memorable moment in a series of forgettable English performances.

Back Spasm Award: Usman Khawaja's injury drama. His absence led to Travis Head's promotion, a move that stunned Ben Stokes and changed the series' course. Was Khawaja's injury a blessing in disguise for Australia?

Captain's Comeback: Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, defied odds by returning from a back injury in just six weeks. He led his team to victory in Adelaide, only to disappear for the rest of the series. A remarkable presence and absence.

The Forgotten Spinner: Shoaib Bashir's tale is one of unfulfilled potential. Overlooked in Adelaide for a part-timer, Bashir's Test career hangs in the balance. Were the conditions to blame, or was the experiment doomed from the start?

Technology's Blunder: Snicko's reputation takes a hit. The technology's failure in Adelaide, leading to Alex Carey's reprieve, sparked controversy. Players lost trust, and the final day's drama involving Carse and Weatherald added fuel to the fire.

Mind Games: Steve Smith's preoccupation with Monty Panesar's Mastermind appearance raises eyebrows. Was it a distraction tactic or a genuine concern? The jury's out on this one.

Scooter Saga: England's off-field antics in Brisbane sparked a media frenzy. Escooter riding without helmets led to a peculiar press conference and police intervention. A reminder that all eyes are on the players, even during downtime.

Tourism Boost: The Noosa series. England's players, enjoying the beach, golf, and pubs, inadvertently promoted this Queensland gem. Was their pre-Test relaxation a factor in their on-field performance? A debate for the ages.

Grass Lengths and Drama: Matt Page, the Melbourne curator, takes center stage. His decision to leave 10mm of grass on the pitch led to a dramatic England win and Cricket Australia's £5m loss. A series of intrigue, both on and off the field.

The 2025-26 Ashes series has left us with more questions than answers. From Starc's ageless brilliance to Snicko's reliability, and from Smith's mind games to England's off-field adventures, this series has it all. What's your take on these awards? Do you agree with our choices, or do you have other contenders in mind? Let the debate begin!