Asbestos Found in Rangoli Powder: What You Need to Know (2026)

A potentially dangerous art supply has been recalled, leaving many wondering about the safety of their creative pursuits. Rangoli, a vibrant and ancient Indian tradition, has faced a recent setback due to a concerning discovery.

The recall was initiated when tests revealed the presence of asbestos-like mineral fibers in the rangoli powder. This decorative powder, used to create intricate patterns and designs, is a beloved part of Hindu festivals and cultural celebrations. But here's where it gets controversial: the powder, sold by Big Bazaar, contained unidentified mineral fibers resembling tremolite asbestos.

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This discovery is particularly alarming as asbestos exposure is linked to severe health issues, including cancer and lung disease. The recall includes packs of six and ten sold at the Auckland store and online between October 31, 2023, and January 20, 2026.

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Product Safety NZ assures that immediate health risks are unlikely, as asbestos-related illnesses usually manifest after 15 to 40 years of exposure. However, they emphasize that there is no safe level of asbestos exposure, and even small quantities can be harmful over time.

The agency also clarifies that the risk for home users is generally lower than for those exposed during construction or mining. But this interpretation might spark debate, as some argue that any exposure is unacceptable.

Customers are advised to cease using the product and seek a refund from Big Bazaar. Health NZ provides guidance on safe handling and disposal, ensuring the well-being of all affected individuals.

This incident raises questions about product safety regulations and the potential risks associated with traditional art practices. Are we doing enough to ensure the materials we use for self-expression are harmless? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below, especially if you've encountered similar safety concerns with art supplies.

Asbestos Found in Rangoli Powder: What You Need to Know (2026)

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