Arthur Miller's Last Great Play: Broken Glass | David Thacker's Story (2026)

The Power of Collaboration: A Director's Journey with Arthur Miller

A legendary playwright's final masterpiece, a director's persistence, and a controversial twist.

In the world of theater, few names carry the weight of Arthur Miller. His plays have captivated audiences for decades, but behind the scenes, a fascinating story unfolds, as revealed by director David Thacker.

Thacker, a seasoned director, had the privilege of working closely with Miller on his last great play, 'Broken Glass'. This collaboration began with a simple phone call in 1988, where Thacker sought permission to adapt Miller's American slang for an English audience. To his surprise, Miller encouraged him to make the changes he deemed necessary, sparking a series of insightful conversations.

But here's where it gets personal: Thacker's relationship with Miller evolved, and he gained a unique insight into the playwright's life and struggles. Miller, a man of immense talent and charisma, was grappling with self-doubt, questioning the relevance of his work. Thacker's support and understanding played a pivotal role in Miller's creative process.

The play 'Broken Glass' delved into sensitive Jewish themes, a departure from Miller's usual style. Thacker's production in London was a resounding success, leaving Miller delighted. However, the Broadway premiere faced criticism, prompting Miller to seek Thacker's advice. And this is the part most people miss—the ending was changed, not just for artistic reasons, but to address a controversial interpretation.

During their time together, Miller opened up about his marriage to Marilyn Monroe, revealing his efforts to help her and the impact it had on his writing. He also shared intimate details about his family, including a son with Down syndrome, whom he rarely visited. These revelations shed light on Miller's complex life, which Thacker believes is essential to understanding his work.

The final piece of the puzzle fell into place when Thacker suggested a crucial change to the play's ending, which Miller agreed to 'just to shut him up'. This collaboration resulted in a powerful and thought-provoking production.

Thacker's journey with Miller highlights the transformative power of collaboration and the importance of understanding an artist's personal struggles. It raises questions about the role of the director in shaping a playwright's vision and the impact of personal experiences on creative work.