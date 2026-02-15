Arthur Laundy Set to Acquire 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR in Nine Radio Sale - Full Analysis (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, the radio industry is buzzing with the news that a surprise bidder is set to acquire Nine Radio's talkback radio network. Despite initial speculations, it's not the anticipated Sports Entertainment Group's Craig Hutchison, but a lesser-known figure who's about to make a big splash. The spotlight is now on Arthur Laundy, a billionaire publican, who is on the brink of purchasing 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR, according to sources close to the deal. But who is Arthur Laundy, and why is this acquisition significant?

The Australian Financial Review's Street Talk column, expertly co-edited by Sarah Thompson, Kanika Sood, and Emma Rapaport, broke the story. Thompson, a seasoned journalist with a background in private equity and investment banking, has been at the helm of Street Talk since 2009. Sood, a Sydney-based journalist, and Rapaport, formerly a markets reporter, contribute their expertise to the column.

And here's where it gets intriguing: Laundy's potential acquisition has sparked curiosity about his intentions for the radio network. Will he bring a fresh perspective to the industry, or is this just a strategic business move? The public is eager to learn more about Laundy's plans, especially considering his background in the hospitality industry.

As the news spreads, it's clear that this acquisition is more than just a business transaction. It raises questions about the future of talkback radio and the impact of new ownership. Will this change the landscape of radio broadcasting? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the radio industry is in for an exciting ride.

