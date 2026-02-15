Arthur Fery's HUGE Upset at Australian Open 2026! | Tennis Highlights (2026)

Imagine the sheer exhilaration of a young player, ranked far outside the Top 100, stepping onto the grand stage of the Australian Open and not just participating, but dominating a seeded opponent. That's exactly what Arthur Fery did, sending shockwaves through the tennis world!

In a stunning upset that marked the first major surprise of the 2026 Australian Open, British qualifier Arthur Fery, ranked No. 185 in the world, vanquished the 20th seed, Flavio Cobolli, in straight sets: 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-1. The match took place on Sunday in Melbourne, leaving fans buzzing about the young Brit's potential.

"Incredible experience here," Fery exclaimed during his on-court interview, radiating excitement. "My first time playing a main-draw Slam outside of Wimbledon, and it didn’t disappoint on such a great court with great fans as well."

But here's where it gets interesting... This victory wasn't just a fluke. The 23-year-old Fery seems to have a knack for Grand Slam upsets. Of his three tour-level wins, two have come at the prestigious Slam tournaments. Last year at Wimbledon, while ranked a distant No. 461, he pulled off a similar shocker, defeating Alexei Popyrin in the opening round. What's even more striking? Popyrin was also the 20th seed that year, mirroring Cobolli's position Down Under! Is this a pattern? Is Fery a "giant killer" in the making?

A former two-time ITA All-American at Stanford University, Fery showcased exceptional shot-making throughout the two-hour and twelve-minute match. He capitalized on six of his ten break-point opportunities, demonstrating composure and precision under pressure. And this is the part most people miss... Cobolli appeared to be struggling physically. After just three games, he requested a medical timeout and received multiple visits from the trainer throughout the match, reportedly due to a stomach issue. While Fery played exceptionally well, one has to wonder if Cobolli's physical state impacted the match's outcome.

Cobolli's struggles undeniably affected his rhythm, hindering his ability to counter Fery's aggressive baseline game on John Cain Arena. It's worth noting that Cobolli also experienced a fantastic run in the Davis Cup back in November, helping guide Italy to a third consecutive title. He even clinched the final victory against Spain and saved a remarkable seven match points against Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the semi-finals. This makes his performance against Fery even more surprising.

Fery, riding high on this momentum and beginning the season's first major at a career-high ranking, now sets his sights on his next challenge. He will face either Miomir Kecmanovic or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the next round. Can he continue his giant-killing streak?

Before this Australian Open appearance, Cobolli had played two matches in the 2026 season at the United Cup, going 1-1. He secured a hard-fought three-set victory against Stan Wawrinka before falling to Arthur Rinderknech in a marathon match that lasted three hours and 21 minutes, with the scoreline reading 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-5.

So, the question is: Was Fery's victory a testament to his rising talent and fearless play, or was it partly influenced by Cobolli's apparent physical discomfort? Could Cobolli have pulled off a win if he were at 100%? And what does this victory mean for Fery's future in the tournament? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Do you think Fery has what it takes to go deep into the Australian Open?