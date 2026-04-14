The Artemis II mission has successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, marking a historic moment in space exploration. This mission, which involved four crew members - commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and specialists Jeremy Hensen and Christina Koch - has achieved a number of significant milestones. Firstly, it has been the first time in over 50 years that humans have ventured into the vicinity of the moon, a feat that has not been accomplished since the Apollo program. This mission also saw the participation of the first Black astronaut, the first woman, and the first non-US citizen in a lunar mission, making it a truly diverse and groundbreaking endeavor. The crew's journey took them to a point 406,771km from Earth, surpassing the previous record set by Apollo 13 in 1970. This achievement is a crucial step towards the ultimate goal of the Artemis program: establishing a long-term presence on the moon as a stepping stone to Mars exploration. The mission's success is a testament to the capabilities of NASA and the crew's dedication and skill. However, the journey is not over yet. The Orion capsule, which has endured the heat of re-entry, will be studied to improve future flights. The crew will undergo a thorough medical evaluation and systems check before being flown back to NASA headquarters in Houston, Texas. This mission has not only pushed the boundaries of space exploration but has also inspired a new generation of scientists and engineers, paving the way for future missions and discoveries.
Artemis II: World's First Close-Up of the Lunar-Circumference Crew | 10 Days in Space (2026)
References
- https://thenightly.com.au/world/artemis-ii-successfully-splashes-down-in-pacific-ocean-after-10-days-in-space-making-history-c-22126099
- https://www.theguardian.com/science/2026/apr/12/artemis-ii-crew-speak-out
- https://www.theage.com.au/national/artemis-ii-re-entry-live-astronauts-prepare-for-splashdown-return-to-earth-20260410-p5zmv8.html?post=p5a984
- https://www.smh.com.au/national/prime-lunar-real-estate-australia-s-lawyer-to-the-stars-and-the-moon-is-worried-20260409-p5zmiu.html
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