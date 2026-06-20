Artemis II: The Power of Inspiration and Connection in Space Exploration (2026)

Chris Hadfield, a retired Canadian Space Agency astronaut, advocates for the inclusion of a guitar in the lunar habitat as part of the Artemis II mission's legacy. In an interview with Live Science, Hadfield emphasizes the importance of music for mental health, especially in the context of space exploration. He believes that music can inspire and connect with people, even in the most technical and scientific endeavors.

Hadfield's passion for music is evident in his performance at a fundraising concert for the SickKids children's hospital in Toronto. He played guitar alongside a talented lineup of musicians, showcasing his commitment to using music as a tool for connection and inspiration.

The interview delves into Hadfield's perspective on the Artemis II mission, highlighting the crew's efforts to share their experiences and the impact of their achievements. He emphasizes the importance of sharing space exploration with the public, drawing parallels to the Apollo program and its influence on inspiring generations of scientists and engineers.

Hadfield also discusses the challenges of establishing a permanent human presence on the moon, including the issues of moon dust and water availability. He believes that overcoming these challenges will require innovative solutions and a focus on human impact, ensuring that space exploration continues to inspire and benefit humanity.

The article concludes with Hadfield's thoughts on the importance of music in space exploration, suggesting that a ukulele might be a more practical instrument for smaller spacecraft. He also jokes about the guitar's extensive world tours, comparing it to the career of Keith Richards. Overall, the interview highlights Hadfield's dedication to using music as a powerful tool for connection and inspiration in the realm of space exploration.