NASA is targeting a March 6th launch for the Artemis II mission, which will send four astronauts on a lunar journey. This ambitious mission marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first time humans have ventured to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The Artemis II crew, comprising NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, is preparing for a challenging journey. They are currently undergoing a two-week quarantine to minimize the risk of illness before their flight. The mission's success hinges on a recent test fueling, which encountered issues like a liquid hydrogen leak. However, these problems were addressed, and the latest countdown dress rehearsal proceeded smoothly, despite some communication glitches. NASA's acting associate administrator, Lori Glaze, expressed excitement, stating that the mission is 'really getting real' and that it's time to start getting excited. However, she also emphasized the need for a thorough flight readiness review to ensure all aspects of the mission are ready for launch.
Artemis II: NASA Eyes March 6th Launch to the Moon with 4 Astronauts! (2026)
