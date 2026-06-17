Artemis II Launch: NASA's Historic Moon Mission Explained | Crew, Rocket, and How to Watch (2026)

The Artemis II mission is set to make history as NASA prepares for a historic moon mission today at the Kennedy Space Center. With a crew of four astronauts, including Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, the mission will send humans back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years. The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. ET, and the mission will be streamed live on NASA+ and NASA's YouTube channel. However, the journey is not without its challenges. The mission has been long delayed by technical issues, including a hydrogen leak that caused a month-long delay in February. The crew has been in quarantine to ensure their health, and the astronauts have been time-shifting to prepare for the busy schedule ahead. The mission will be a 10-day journey around the moon, with the astronauts traveling approximately 406,000 kilometers into space. The crew includes NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will make history as the first Canadian to fly beyond low Earth orbit. The launch will be a significant moment, with the rocket launching from the Kennedy Space Center, just one pad away from where the last moon-bound astronauts of the U.S. Apollo program lifted off. The mission is a testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of exploration, and it will be a historic moment for NASA and space exploration as a whole.