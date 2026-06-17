The Artemis II mission is set to make history as NASA prepares for a historic moon mission today at the Kennedy Space Center. With a crew of four astronauts, including Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, the mission will send humans back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years. The launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. ET, and the mission will be streamed live on NASA+ and NASA's YouTube channel. However, the journey is not without its challenges. The mission has been long delayed by technical issues, including a hydrogen leak that caused a month-long delay in February. The crew has been in quarantine to ensure their health, and the astronauts have been time-shifting to prepare for the busy schedule ahead. The mission will be a 10-day journey around the moon, with the astronauts traveling approximately 406,000 kilometers into space. The crew includes NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will make history as the first Canadian to fly beyond low Earth orbit. The launch will be a significant moment, with the rocket launching from the Kennedy Space Center, just one pad away from where the last moon-bound astronauts of the U.S. Apollo program lifted off. The mission is a testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of exploration, and it will be a historic moment for NASA and space exploration as a whole.
Artemis II Launch: NASA's Historic Moon Mission Explained | Crew, Rocket, and How to Watch (2026)
References
- https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/science/article-artemis-ii-launch-nasa-moon-mission-live-updates-april-1/
Top Articles
Celtics Sign Max Shulga to Standard Contract: What It Means for Boston's Roster & Future
Madison & David's Love Story: From 'Married at First Sight' to Engagement
2026 Oscars Red Carpet: Best Fashion and Celebrity Looks
Latest Posts
Oscars 2026 Red Carpet LIVE: Conan O'Brien Returns, New Categories & More!
Wichita State vs. South Florida (Mar 15, 2026) - College Basketball Highlights
Recommended Articles
- B-52 Crash: A Father's Tragic Loss and a Family's Grief
- Jon Jones' Surprising Reaction to Alex Pereira's UFC Loss Explained
- Vancouver Bans Standing on Medians: New Safety Rules Explained
- Commodore's Retro Flip Phone: A Digital Detox Revolution?
- New Jersey Acid Attack: Moped Suspects Injure Six, Including Teenagers
- NHL Stanley Cup Final 2026: Record-Breaking TV Audience for Carolina Hurricanes Victory
- Essendon Coach Hunt: Legends Debate Andrew Welsh's Role
- RBA's Interest Rate Decision: A Temporary Reprieve or a Turning Point?
- Blocked by Cloudflare? Here’s How to Fix It! (Step-by-Step Guide)
- Free Paper Shredding Event in New Orleans: Securely Dispose of Sensitive Documents
- Brandon Woodruff's Road to Recovery: Rehab Start with Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Paul Simon's Underrated 1950s Inspiration: The Everly Brothers
- Serena and Venus Williams: A Legendary Return to Wimbledon Doubles
- White House Talking Points on Iran Deal: What's True and What's Not?
- Brendan Sorsby's NFL Journey: Understanding Union Protection and Draft Eligibility
- Tyler Shough & Drew Brees: Saints' Summer Passing Sessions in San Diego | NFL Offseason Workouts
- Xbox Exclusivity: CSO Debunks Rumors, But Fans Question Trust
- The Untold Story of Nicole Brown Simpson: Joseph Perrulli's Confession
- Cricket Sensation: Rajae McGeachy's Dominance in the ISSA Urban Under-14 Tournament
- Baby Fossils Uncover Surprising Link Between Human and Neanderthal Development
- New Jersey Acid Attack: 6 People Injured, 3 Teenagers Affected
- STRC vs SATA: Why Investors Are Rotating Out of Strategy's Preferred Stock for Strive's Crypto Rival
- Bradley Cooper's Sci-Fi Journey: From 'Limitless' Movie to Short-Lived TV Series
- Yankees' Trent Grisham Out with Hamstring Injury: What's Next for the Outfield?
- Asian Le Mans Series: Exploring Australia Double-Header | Motorsport Calendar Changes
- Earn $500/Month Tax-Free in Canada: TFSA Dividend Stock Strategy
- 2026 Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes Win & Break TV Records! (Full Highlights)
- Trump's Reflecting Pool: From 'American Flag Blue' to Green Algae
- Lawmakers Urge Regulators to Reject Eversource Rate Request
- Guardians Place Angel Martínez On Injured List Due To Foot Fracture
- The Meaning Behind Final Fantasy VII Revelation's Title
- Argentina vs Algeria: World Cup 2026 - LIVE Match Analysis & Key Moments!
- UK Labour's Proposed Visitor Levy: Unfair to Budget Travellers?
- MLB Power Rankings: A Year in Review - Where are the Teams Now?
- Argentina vs Algeria: World Cup 2026 - LIVE Match Analysis & Key Moments!
- Carl Froch's Fiery Response to John Fury's Challenge: 'Sign the Contract or Silence the Bully'
- Breakthrough to Make Bones Stronger Could Reverse Osteoporosis
- Why Gladiator II Failed According to Russell Crowe: Missing the Moral Core?
- How to Fix CAPTCHA Redirect Loops on Your Website | BigScoots Support Guide
- 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Inside the Men's College World Series
- Mbappé Breaks Scoring Record! France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 Highlights & Analysis
- Austin ISD's STAAR Success: A Mixed Bag for Spanish Speakers
- Unveiling the Secrets of the First Imaged Black Hole: NASA's X-ray Mission
- Arnold Schwarzenegger's Rare Public Outing with Girlfriend Heather Milligan
- Melting Ice Reveals Ancient Secrets: The Race to Save Artifacts Before They Disappear
- Financial Advisor Mary Chambers Earns Chartered Financial Consultant Designation
- Guardians Place Angel Martinez On Injured List Due To Foot Fracture
- Robert Saleh Defends Cam Ward's Accuracy: 'Every QB Misses a Couple'
- Egypt's $6 Billion Energy Debt Cleared: New Gas Boom & Global Power Struggle
- James Webb Telescope Discovers 'Bulge Fossil Fragment' - Unlocking Milky Way's Secrets!
- Nassau County Audit: Uncovering Medicare Double-Dipping Scandal
- Kwity Paye's Role in the Raiders' 3-4 Defense | NFL 2025
- California Swimming Star Khanh Seaton's College Decision: From Michigan to Cal
- Bruce Springsteen's Summer Kick-off at the Jersey Shore! 🌊🌭
- Dara Duffy Joins LSU Tigers: 3-Time State Champion's College Swimming Journey
- Nvidia's Huang: Society Needs 'New Social Norms' in Age of AI
- Trump's Iran War Powers: Senate Rejects Resolution to Limit Presidential Authority
- Quincy Saves on Electricity! Homefield Energy Aggregation Explained
- Mbappe's Record-Breaking Performance: France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 Highlights
- Spokane County Power Outage: Wildfires Leave Thousands in the Dark
- UNC's Folger Boaz: The X-Factor in the National Championship Series?
- King's Surprising Accessory: A Royal Embrace of Taylor Swift's Trend?
- UNC's Folger Boaz: The X-Factor in the National Championship Series?
- Amazon's Satellite Launch Dilemma: Europe's Ariane 64 Steps Up
- Houston Weather Update: Tropical Storm Threat, Rain, and Flooding
- Xcel Energy Rate Increase: How Much Will Your Bill Go Up?
- Eagles Roster Shakeup: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Retires, Brandon Johnson Waived & UFL Signings Explained!
- New Zealand Dollar's Sideways Trade: Impact of Fed Rate Decision
- Miss South Carolina's Teen Preliminary Round: Who Will Advance?
- Chris Olave's Return: Saints WR to Resume Football Activities After Blood Clot Scare
- What Hollywood Can Teach Harvard: Storytelling for the Information Age
- Why Tesla's Front License Plate Solution is Superior: A Deep Dive
- Sydney Home Invasion: Unraveling the Shocking Kidnapping Incident
- Mbappé Breaks Scoring Record! France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 Highlights & Analysis
- EverQuest Legends: A Nostalgic Journey with Modern Twists
- Conway's Ava Weeks: From 'New Girl Buddies' to Miss Arkansas 2026
- Lost Canadians Citizenship Crisis: Why Are Certificates Being Revoked?
- Moose Freaks Out Over Its Reflection! 😂 Hilarious Wildlife Moment
- Miss South Carolina's Teen Preliminary Round: Who Will Advance?
- MyFitnessPal's AI Coach: Revolutionizing Personalized Nutrition Guidance
- Georgia Senate Primary Runoff 2026: Mike Collins Wins! Live Results & Analysis
- Obama Center Opening: Springsteen, Bono, Stevie Wonder, Aguilera & More Perform
- 100°F Classrooms: How Extreme Heat is Impacting Student Learning in Boston Schools
- Justin Trudeau's Son Xavier's Secret Romance with Model Pariya Carello
- Carl Froch's Fiery Response to John Fury's Challenge: 'Sign the Contract or Silence the Bully'
- Tragedy in Ontario: Family of Five Children Killed in Crash Seeks Support
- Lyndon Dykes: Scotland's Cult Hero and the Battle with Morocco
- Atlanta Falcons Minicamp 2026: All the Updates and Insights from Day 1
- Bell, Telus under fire for charging fees that 'appear' to violate new rules
- Light Lens Lab's Black-and-White Film: A Unique Journey to Perfection
- Russell Crowe's Take on Gladiator II: What Went Wrong?
- NASA's Chandra X-ray Telescope Captures Unprecedented View of M87 Black Hole Jet
- Argentina v Algeria: World Cup 2026 – live
- Miss Arkansas 2026 Ava Weeks: From Dream to Reality - Her Journey & Preparations for Miss America
- Women's T20 World Cup: England Beat Ireland as Nat Sciver-Brunt Retires Hurt
- Russell Crowe's Take on GLADIATOR II: Why the Sequel Fell Short
- Unity Bank's 'Standing With You' Rebrand: A New Era in Member-Owned Banking
- UK Labour's Proposed Visitor Levy: Unfair to Budget Travellers?
- Kaden Henderson's New Commitment Date: Will He Choose Notre Dame?
- Tragic Story of Influencer Stacey Hatfield: Refusing Ambulance After Home Birth
- Untitled
Article information
Author: Edmund Hettinger DC
Last Updated:
Views: 6562
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)
Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Edmund Hettinger DC
Birthday: 1994-08-17
Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654
Phone: +8524399971620
Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor
Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting
Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.