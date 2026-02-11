Artemis II: First Crewed Lunar Mission Since 1972 Rolls Out to LC-39B | NASA's Historic Moon Mission (2026)

Get ready for a historic moment as we gear up for the Artemis II mission, the first crewed lunar mission since 1972! This is a monumental step in space exploration, and it's about to make history all over again.

The Orion spacecraft, mounted on its mighty Space Launch System rocket, is set to embark on its journey to Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. This is a significant milestone, as it marks the first human spaceflight to venture near the Moon since December 1972. The rollout is scheduled for early Saturday, January 17th, and it's an event that space enthusiasts and history buffs alike won't want to miss.

But here's where it gets controversial... Artemis II won't actually orbit the Moon, but it will venture further than any other crewed spacecraft to date. The mission will take the crew approximately 7,500 kilometers from the lunar far side, pushing the boundaries of what we thought was possible.

The crew of Artemis II is an inspiring group, led by former NASA Astronaut Office chief Reid Wiseman. Victor Glover, the pilot, will be the first person of color to embark on a deep space mission. Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, representing Canada, will also make history as the first non-American astronauts on a deep space mission. This diverse and experienced crew will write their names in the annals of space exploration.

And this is the part most people miss... The infrastructure for Artemis II is deeply rooted in the Apollo program. Launch Complex 39, the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), the Crawler Transporter-2 (CT-2), and even the launch control center and crawlerway were all developed during the Apollo era. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of the Apollo program and the vision of space exploration that continues to this day.

The rollout process is an engineering marvel in itself. The CT-2, carrying the ML1 and the SLS rocket, will travel along the seven-kilometer-long crawlerway, lined with river rocks that act as 'ball bearings' to support the immense weight. This journey, which can take up to 12 hours, will see the CT-2 roll at a stately pace of less than one mile per hour. Once at LC-39B, the CT-2 will level the ML/SLS combination as it climbs the slope to the flame trench beneath the launch pad.

The ML1 launch tower, which has been reinforced and upgraded, will play a crucial role in the mission. It was damaged during the Artemis I mission due to the powerful sound waves and exhaust from the RS-25 and SRB engines. The repairs and upgrades ensure that the tower is ready for the upcoming challenges.

Artemis II's flight processing has seen improvements over its predecessor, Artemis I. One notable change is the accessibility of the flight termination system, which can now be accessed without returning to the VAB. This modification streamlines the process and reduces potential delays.

The mission's launch opportunities are carefully planned, taking into account solar power requirements and facility consumables. Artemis II has a few days each month from February to April available for launch, dictated by the lunar cycle. It's a delicate balance of science and engineering to ensure a successful mission.

Artemis II will be a 10-day mission, passing by the Moon before returning to Earth. It's a journey that will inspire and captivate, and a successful flight will pave the way for Artemis III, the first crewed lunar landing in over half a century.

So, what do you think? Are you excited for this historic mission? Do you have any thoughts on the challenges and improvements made for Artemis II? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!