Artemi Panarin Trade Rumors: Rangers Retool with Key Moves (2026)

The New York Rangers are hitting the reset button. After nearly eight years, mirroring a past decision, the team has announced a 'retool' of its roster. This strategic shift aims to revitalize the team and put them back in contention for the coveted Stanley Cup. But what does this mean for key players like Artemi Panarin? Let's dive in!

While the retool hasn't officially begun with any trades (aside from a brief recall of defenseman Connor Mackey), the NHL trade deadline on March 6th looms large. This means we can expect some significant moves soon.

Two players are at the forefront of trade discussions: pending unrestricted free agents Artemi Panarin and Carson Soucy. Soucy's situation is relatively straightforward. He's a seasoned defensive defenseman with over 400 NHL games under his belt. The Rangers should be able to field offers for Soucy, despite his contract carrying a $3.25 million average annual value (AAV) and a 12-team no-trade list. According to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, the Rangers could get at least a mid-round pick for him.

Panarin's situation, however, is far more complex. He has a full no-move clause, meaning he must approve any trade. When asked about the Rangers' new direction, Panarin admitted he was confused but accepting of the GM's decision. He declined to comment on his no-move clause specifically.

The Rangers have made it clear that they won't be offering Panarin a contract extension. Therefore, if he's willing to waive his no-move clause, a trade before the deadline is highly likely.

And this is the part most people miss... The real challenge is figuring out where Panarin might go. His preferences will heavily influence the outcome. He could, for instance, limit his choices to a single team. This happened with Taylor Hall in 2021, who used his contractual rights to steer the Buffalo Sabres into trading him to the Boston Bruins.

It's uncertain whether Panarin will follow a similar path. He might provide the Rangers with a list of acceptable teams. Or, in a less likely scenario, he might decline to waive his no-move clause altogether.

The return the Rangers receive will depend on Panarin's decisions. If he opens up the possibilities, the Rangers could have leverage to get a good return. If he only accepts a trade to one team, their leverage diminishes, potentially leading to a less significant return. The Hall trade serves as a cautionary tale. The Sabres, despite trading a recent Hart Trophy winner, only received a second-round pick and Anders Bjork, largely due to being forced into exclusive negotiations with the Bruins.

While there's no indication Panarin has a specific destination in mind like Hall did, the precedent highlights how much control Panarin has over the process. Given that the Rangers won't be offering him an extension, Panarin's willingness to help them secure a strong trade return might be limited.

Beyond Panarin, the Rangers have other potential trade candidates, though not pending UFAs. Center Vincent Trocheck is considered the most valuable trade asset, and at 32 years old, he could be the top center available in the limited trade market. He could attract interest from center-needy teams like the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Braden Schneider, a pending RFA, is another key candidate. Since Adam Fox and Will Borgen have long-term deals, the Rangers could trade from a position of strength. Trading Schneider, a 2020 first-rounder, could significantly boost the retool.

While the Rangers could wait until the offseason to trade Trocheck or Schneider, they don't have that luxury with Panarin or Soucy. Therefore, the retool could start sooner rather than later.

What do you think? Will Panarin waive his no-move clause? Do you think the Rangers are making the right moves? Share your thoughts in the comments below!