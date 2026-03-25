Artemi Panarin Benched by Rangers: Trade Rumors, Contract Demands, and Playoff Performance Explained (2026)

The New York Rangers have made a bold and potentially controversial decision: they’re benching star player Artemi Panarin for what they’re calling ‘roster-related reasons.’ But here’s where it gets even more intriguing—Panarin won’t just be sitting out tonight’s game against the Islanders; he’s expected to remain sidelined through the upcoming Olympic break. That’s at least four games missed, and many are speculating this could mark the end of his time with the Rangers. And this is the part most people miss: Panarin is reportedly seeking a contract extension before agreeing to any trade, adding another layer of complexity to this already dramatic situation.

According to Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic, Panarin holds significant control over his fate thanks to a no-movement clause in his contract. This means he must approve any trade, and while the Rangers have reportedly asked him to provide a list of acceptable teams, there’s no indication a deal is imminent. Here’s the kicker: not every team linked to Panarin has the cap space to acquire him right now, though that could change by the trade deadline. This raises the question: could Panarin really go without playing for over a month? It’s a worst-case scenario, but one that’s not entirely off the table.

Despite the uncertainty, one thing is clear: Panarin’s impact on the Rangers has been nothing short of remarkable. Since joining the team in 2019, he’s racked up 205 goals and 607 points in 482 games, solidifying his place as one of the franchise’s all-time offensive greats. His CorsiFor% has consistently stayed above 50.0% at even strength, and he was a top-five scorer in the league as recently as the 2023-24 season. But here’s where opinions start to diverge: some critics claim Panarin ‘disappears’ in the playoffs. However, the numbers tell a different story. While his postseason scoring pace dips compared to the regular season, he’s still recorded 19 goals and 53 points in 62 playoff games since 2017, including 12 goals and 35 points in 46 games with the Rangers alone. That’s not disappearing—that’s contributing under pressure.

As this situation continues to unfold, one can’t help but wonder: How long will the Rangers keep Panarin on the bench? Will a trade materialize before the deadline, or are we in for a prolonged standoff? And the million-dollar question: Is benching a player of Panarin’s caliber the right move, or could this backfire for the Rangers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one hockey drama you won’t want to miss.