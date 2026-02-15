Art Exhibitions in London, Cardiff, Margate, and Edinburgh: A Weekly Roundup (2026)

Dive into the captivating world of art this week, where masters like Freud and Giacometti take center stage, and hidden stories within artworks are unveiled!

This week, the art scene is buzzing with exhibitions that promise to take you on a journey through the minds of iconic artists. From the meticulous process of Lucian Freud to the raw authenticity of Gwen John, and the intriguing dialogue between Lynda Benglis and Giacometti, there's something to ignite every art lover's passion.

Exhibition Highlights:

Exhibition of the Week:

Lucian Freud: Drawing Into Painting

Prepare to be mesmerized as you delve into the creative process of the legendary Lucian Freud. This exhibition meticulously traces his artistic journey, showcasing how his initial sketches and drawings on paper beautifully transform into his powerful, iconic paintings. It's a rare opportunity to witness the evolution of his vision firsthand.

* Where: National Portrait Gallery, London

* When: February 12 to May 4

Also Showing:

Gwen John: Strange Beauties

Discover the singular voice of Gwen John, one of the most original British artists of the early 20th century. This exhibition brings her profound work back to her homeland in Wales, offering a deeply personal and authentic look at her artistic contributions.

* Where: National Museum Cardiff

* When: February 7 to June 28

Lynda Benglis and Giacometti

Witness a fascinating encounter as Lynda Benglis, an artist known for her bold subversion of minimalism with her famously fluid, molten sculptures, engages in a dialogue with the iconic works of Alberto Giacometti. This exhibition promises a unique juxtaposition of styles and ideas.

* Where: Barbican, London

* When: February 12 to May 31

Vincent Hawkins

Take a cue from Madonna and head to the Kent coast to experience the vibrant and expressive paintings of Margate-based artist Vincent Hawkins. His work is a must-see for anyone drawn to bold, emotive art.

* Where: Tracey Emin Foundation, Margate

* When: February 7 to March 29

Origin Stories

Explore the rich history of art schools in Scotland, tracing their evolution from the founding of the Royal Scottish Academy in 1826 to the present day. This exhibition offers a comprehensive look at the institutions that have shaped artistic education in the region.

* Where: Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh

* When: Until March 8

Image of the Week:

Artist Charmaine Watkiss offers a profound exploration of the botanical connections between the Caribbean, the UK, and Africa, particularly in the context of the transatlantic slave trade. She shares, “While in my studio, I thought: all this knowledge must have travelled with the enslaved.” This powerful realization led her to create illustrated portraits of women of African descent alongside medicinal plants, a poignant tribute to the herbal wisdom they carried and used for survival. But here's where it gets controversial: could these botanical links also represent a form of resistance and cultural preservation against immense oppression?

What We Learned This Week:

Gabrielle Goliath took legal action against South Africa’s arts minister after her Venice Biennale show was banned. This highlights the ongoing struggles for artistic freedom and censorship.

took legal action against South Africa’s arts minister after her Venice Biennale show was banned. This highlights the ongoing struggles for artistic freedom and censorship. An angel depicted in a church fresco in Rome, which bore a striking resemblance to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , was removed following public outcry. This raises questions about the intersection of art, religion, and politics.

, was removed following public outcry. This raises questions about the intersection of art, religion, and politics. The vibrant biennale in Kerala’s Fort Cochin is attracting a multitude of artists, including Marina Abramović , and is set to draw in over a million visitors .

, and is set to draw in over a . Sarah Sze shared insights into her artistic practice, describing how she creates work that intentionally ‘unravels over time,’ inviting continuous engagement from the viewer.

shared insights into her artistic practice, describing how she creates work that intentionally ‘unravels over time,’ inviting continuous engagement from the viewer. Writer Daisy Lafarge revealed how experiencing acute pain spurred her to embrace painting, demonstrating how challenging life events can lead to new creative avenues.

revealed how experiencing acute pain spurred her to embrace painting, demonstrating how challenging life events can lead to new creative avenues. A new exhibition examines the diverse ways the human body has been represented in film, offering a fascinating look at cinematic portrayals.

A painting depicting Donald Trump as an orchestra conductor has been noted for its inaccuracies, sparking debate about artistic license and factual representation.

as an orchestra conductor has been noted for its inaccuracies, sparking debate about artistic license and factual representation. Ovid’s ancient epic, Metamorphoses , has inspired a comprehensive exhibition at the Rijksmuseum, showcasing its enduring influence on art.

, has inspired a comprehensive exhibition at the Rijksmuseum, showcasing its enduring influence on art. Claire Tabouret ’s innovative stained-glass windows are casting a new and modern light on the historic Notre Dame Cathedral.

’s innovative stained-glass windows are casting a new and modern light on the historic Notre Dame Cathedral. A recently discovered detail in a portrait of Anne Boleyn has been interpreted as a 'witchcraft rebuttal,' adding a layer of intrigue to historical art.

Masterpiece of the Week:

Portrait of a Man (Self-Portrait?) by Jan van Eyck, 1433

Step back in time to 1433 and gaze into the eyes of Jan van Eyck's Portrait of a Man. His gaze is remarkably direct, filled with an almost startling clarity and openness. It's as if he's absorbing every detail of the world around him, preserving it within his sight. This intense perceptiveness is a key reason many believe this is Van Eyck's own self-portrait, especially given his groundbreaking approach to painting. For the first time in history, an artist placed such a profound emphasis on keen observation, and Van Eyck's rendition of a 'real' face, with all its nuanced imperfections, was revolutionary. Look closely, and you'll see not just the sharpness of his eyes, but the subtle wrinkles beneath them, the texture of stubble on his chin, the flare of his nostril, the shadow under his nose, and the precise curve of his lips. These are the honest, fleshy details of a human being, elevated by the opulent red of his extravagant headdress – a bold declaration of his success and renown. He even includes a motto, "As I can," and signs his work with an emphatic "Jan van Eyck made me on 21st October 1433." Nearly 600 years have passed, yet when you meet his gaze, Van Eyck feels incredibly present, alive with you in this very moment. And this is the part most people miss: does the intensity of his gaze suggest a profound self-awareness, or perhaps a deep-seated insecurity about his legacy?

Where: National Gallery, London

Where: National Gallery, London