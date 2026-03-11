Arshdeep Bains Assigned to AHL Abbotsford: Canucks' Forward Returns to the Farm (2026)

In a move that has sparked both curiosity and debate among hockey fans, the Vancouver Canucks have reassigned forward Arshdeep Bains to their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. But here's where it gets interesting: Bains, a 25-year-old Surrey native, has been a bit of a rollercoaster this season, bouncing between the NHL and AHL rosters. Let’s break it down.

On Wednesday, Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin officially announced that Bains would be heading back to Abbotsford. And according to Donnie & Dhali’s Rick Dhaliwal, he’ll be suiting up for the team as early as tonight, as they host the Laval Rocket. But here’s the part most people miss: Bains started the season in Vancouver, initially playing a significant role in the top six before sliding down to the fourth line. In December, he was placed on waivers and cleared to join Abbotsford, only to be called back up earlier this month when forward Marco Rossi landed on injured reserve.

This season, Bains has set a career-high by playing in 28 NHL games, tallying one goal and four assists while averaging 9:12 of ice time per game. In just five games with Abbotsford, he’s already made an impact with three goals and three assists. And this is where it gets controversial: Despite leading all Vancouver skaters in xGF% at 88.85% during a shutout loss to the Edmonton Oilers last weekend, Bains couldn’t convert his chances. Does this highlight his potential or expose limitations in his finishing ability? Let’s discuss in the comments.

Bains, who signed an entry-level contract with the Canucks in March 2022 after going undrafted out of the WHL, played a pivotal role in Abbotsford’s Calder Cup victory last season. He scored seven goals and notched 24 points in 24 playoff games, proving his value under pressure. Now, he returns to an Abbotsford team that’s struggling, sitting last in the AHL’s Pacific Division with a 12-22-3-3 record, 11 points out of a playoff spot. Tonight’s game against the Laval Rocket marks the second half of a back-to-back series, following yesterday’s nail-biter where a late turnover sealed Abbotsford’s fate. Chase Wouters, Danila Klimovich, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki were the goal scorers in that matchup, and they’ll look to bounce back tonight at the newly named Rogers Forum.

Here’s the burning question: Can Bains reignite his spark in Abbotsford and help turn the team’s season around? Or is this another step in a season of ups and downs for the young forward? Share your thoughts below—this is one hockey story you won’t want to miss!