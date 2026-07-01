Arsène Wenger's Champions League Final Prediction: Arsenal's Time to Shine? (2026)

The legendary Arsenal FC manager, Arsene Wenger, has weighed in on the upcoming Champions League final, tipping his former club to triumph over Paris Saint-Germain. Wenger, who led Arsenal to their only previous Champions League final in 2006, believes Mikel Arteta's team has the ingredients to bring the trophy back to the Emirates.

Wenger's confidence in Arteta is not surprising, given their history together. Wenger has always been a proponent of Arteta's coaching abilities, and his faith in the current manager is evident in his comments. Wenger's belief in Arsenal's ability to win the Champions League is rooted in their consistent performance this season and their strong defensive record.

One of the key strengths of Arsenal, according to Wenger, is their ability to keep a clean sheet. He emphasizes that in a final, maintaining a solid defense is crucial, and Arsenal's prowess in this area could be a decisive factor. Additionally, Wenger highlights Arsenal's individual quality and their strength in set pieces, which he believes can significantly impact the outcome of the match.

However, Wenger also acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. He notes that Paris Saint-Germain possesses a formidable attacking force, which could pose a threat to Arsenal's defense. Despite this, Wenger remains optimistic, suggesting that once Arsenal takes the lead, their defensive strengths will come into play, and they can capitalize on their set-piece opportunities.

Wenger's comments also touch on the mental aspect of the game. He advises Arteta and his players to focus on their football and not be intimidated by the magnitude of the occasion. Wenger's experience in numerous finals equips him to understand the importance of maintaining composure and expressing one's qualities without being fazed by the pressure.

In conclusion, Wenger's prediction highlights the potential for an exciting final, with Arsenal's defensive prowess and set-piece expertise pitted against Paris Saint-Germain's attacking prowess. As Wenger himself suggests, the outcome will depend on how well Arsenal can harness their strengths and rise above the noise, ultimately delivering a performance that justifies their status as one of the top clubs in Europe.