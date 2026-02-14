Arsenal vs Man Utd: Lineup Predictions & Team News | Premier League 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a Premier League clash that promises fireworks! Arsenal vs Manchester United is always a fixture to watch, but this time, the team selections are raising eyebrows and sparking debates. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gunners’ lineup, injuries, and the tactical dilemmas Mikel Arteta faces ahead of this Sunday’s showdown.

But here's where it gets controversial... With Arsenal’s training session on Saturday being the final decider, the only confirmed absentee so far is Max Dowman. Meanwhile, the return of Calafiori after a month-long absence has fans divided. Will he be thrown straight into the starting XI, or will Arteta play it safe with Jurrien Timber at left-back again? This is the part most people miss—Calafiori’s fitness might not be match-ready, making Timber the safer bet.

Key players like Gabriel, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard, who were rested against Inter Milan midweek, are expected to reclaim their spots. But the real drama lies in the attacking lineup. Gabriel Jesus, fresh off a brace against Inter, is a no-brainer, but Gyokeres has been Arteta’s go-to in recent weeks. Will the manager stick with him, or will Jesus’ form demand a starting role? And this is the part most people miss... Gyokeres’ potential inclusion could be a bold statement of Arteta’s faith in his development.

The left wing is another headache. Leandro Trossard has been stellar this season, but Gabriel Martinelli’s explosive cameo against Inter has fans clamoring for his inclusion. Who gets the nod? It’s a decision that could define the game.

Predicted Arsenal Lineup (4-3-3): Raya in goal; White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber in defense; Zubimendi, Rice, and Odegaard in midfield; Saka, Gyokeres (or Jesus?), and Martinelli up front.

Injured: Dowman

Doubts: Calafiori, Hincapie

Match Details:

- Time and Date: 4:30 PM GMT, Sunday, January 25, 2026

- How to Watch: Sky Sports

- Venue: Emirates Stadium

Controversy Alert: Should Arteta prioritize form over loyalty? Is Gyokeres ready for such a high-stakes game, or is Jesus the safer choice? And what about Calafiori—is rushing him back a risk worth taking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. This match isn’t just about three points; it’s about tactical bravery and player trust. Who do you think should start? The debate is wide open!