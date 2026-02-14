Arsenal vs Man Utd: Lineup Predictions & Team News | Premier League 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a Premier League clash that promises fireworks! Arsenal vs Manchester United is always a fixture to watch, but this time, the team selections are raising eyebrows and sparking debates. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gunners’ lineup, injuries, and the tactical dilemmas Mikel Arteta faces ahead of this Sunday’s showdown.

But here's where it gets controversial... With Arsenal’s training session on Saturday being the final decider, the only confirmed absentee so far is Max Dowman. Meanwhile, the return of Calafiori after a month-long absence has fans divided. Will he be thrown straight into the starting XI, or will Arteta play it safe with Jurrien Timber at left-back again? This is the part most people miss—Calafiori’s fitness might not be match-ready, making Timber the safer bet.

Key players like Gabriel, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard, who were rested against Inter Milan midweek, are expected to reclaim their spots. But the real drama lies in the attacking lineup. Gabriel Jesus, fresh off a brace against Inter, is a no-brainer, but Gyokeres has been Arteta’s go-to in recent weeks. Will the manager stick with him, or will Jesus’ form demand a starting role? And this is the part most people miss... Gyokeres’ potential inclusion could be a bold statement of Arteta’s faith in his development.

See Also
Bruno Fernandes: Inside Story on His Future at Manchester UnitedBolton Wanderers Snatch Victory with Last-Minute Penalty | Match HighlightsEngland Six Nations Squad 2024: Billy Sela & Greg Fisilau Selected! Full Analysis & PredictionsMatheus Cunha TV Outburst: Will He Face a Ban? Sky Sports Apology Explained

The left wing is another headache. Leandro Trossard has been stellar this season, but Gabriel Martinelli’s explosive cameo against Inter has fans clamoring for his inclusion. Who gets the nod? It’s a decision that could define the game.

Predicted Arsenal Lineup (4-3-3): Raya in goal; White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber in defense; Zubimendi, Rice, and Odegaard in midfield; Saka, Gyokeres (or Jesus?), and Martinelli up front.

See Also
Raducanu Leads British Charge at Australian Open! Daily Recap & Analysis

Injured: Dowman
Doubts: Calafiori, Hincapie

Match Details:
- Time and Date: 4:30 PM GMT, Sunday, January 25, 2026
- How to Watch: Sky Sports
- Venue: Emirates Stadium

Controversy Alert: Should Arteta prioritize form over loyalty? Is Gyokeres ready for such a high-stakes game, or is Jesus the safer choice? And what about Calafiori—is rushing him back a risk worth taking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. This match isn’t just about three points; it’s about tactical bravery and player trust. Who do you think should start? The debate is wide open!

Arsenal vs Man Utd: Lineup Predictions & Team News | Premier League 2026 (2026)

References

Top Articles
Ilia Topuria UFC Return: Spring/Summer 2026 Comeback Confirmed! | Lightweight Champ's Next Fight
Why Healthy Diets Are Getting Pricier But More Affordable: Global Trends Explained
Inter Miami Sign David Ayala from Portland Timbers | MLS Transfer News
Latest Posts
Brooklyn Beckham vs. His Parents: The Shocking Family Feud Explained!
Trevon Diggs to Green Bay Packers: How His Signing Impacts the CB Hierarchy & Playoff Strategy
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 5905

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.