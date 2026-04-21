Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Fantasy Premier League Tips (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown at the Emirates! Arsenal and Liverpool, the league leaders and champions, are about to face off, and the team news has some intriguing twists.

The Big Absence

Hugo Ekitike, valued at £9.0m, is a notable absentee for Liverpool. He's missed the last two matches due to a hamstring injury, which is a significant blow for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. It's time to activate those autosubs!

Arne Slot's Shuffle

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Arne Slot has made one change to the Liverpool squad, bringing in Jeremie Frimpong (£5.7m) for Curtis Jones (£5.4m). This move allows Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) to retain his starting spot. Meanwhile, Arsenal has made two changes to their winning XI from the Bournemouth game. Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) come in, replacing Noni Madueke (£6.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m). Arsenal's bench is stacked with talent, including Eberechi Eze (£7.3m) and Mikel Merino (£5.7m).

Injury Woes and Missing Stars

Arsenal is still without Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m), and Liverpool is missing some key players too. Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Alexander Isak (£10.3m) are notable absences for the Reds.

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Liverpool's Young Centre-Back Shopping Spree: A Strategy or Coincidence?

Line-ups Revealed

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Jesus, Martinelli

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa

And there you have it! A fascinating insight into the team news ahead of this highly anticipated match. But here's where it gets controversial... What impact will these team changes have on the game's outcome? And this is the part most people miss - how will these line-ups affect your FPL strategy?

So, what do you think? Are you surprised by any of these team selections? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Let's discuss and debate!

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Fantasy Premier League Tips (2026)

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