Arsenal vs Chelsea: Predicted Lineup, Team News & Match Preview | Premier League 2025/26 (2026)

Imagine a football season where a team is on the brink of achieving something truly legendary—a historic quadruple. That’s the reality for Arsenal in the 2025/26 season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can they sustain this momentum against a resurgent Chelsea side on March 1? With a crucial Champions League tie against Bayer Leverkusen and a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City looming, every point matters. Especially when Manchester City is breathing down their necks, just two points behind. Arsenal’s recent 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur was a statement win, but the real test lies ahead as they return to Premier League action at the Emirates. Let’s dive into the predicted lineup and the latest team news that could shape this high-stakes London derby.

How Arsenal Have Lined Up Recently

Mikel Arteta’s side has been firing on all cylinders, and their 4-2-3-1 formation has been a key to their success. In their last outing against Tottenham, David Raya stood firm between the posts, while the backline was anchored by Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Piero Hincapie. And this is the part most people miss: The midfield duo of Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice has been the unsung hero, providing both steel and creativity. Ahead of them, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze, and Bukayo Saka combined seamlessly to feed the in-form Viktor Gyokeres, who has been nothing short of sensational.

Team News

In his pre-match press conference, Arteta addressed the elephant in the room—injury concerns. ‘No so far, we’re waiting for tomorrow, the last training session, to understand if we have one or two available from last week,’ he said, keeping the cards close to his chest. When pressed about Kai Havertz, Ben White, and Max Dowman, Arteta offered a glimmer of hope: ‘We are hopeful. Max will play some minutes tonight with the under-21s, Kai will train tomorrow, and Ben, let’s see.’ Here’s where it gets interesting: Arteta’s comments on Gyokeres’ form hint at a deeper strategy. ‘When you score the first one, or the performance is good, you have more time with your teammates, you understand the games, the opponents, the league better, everything helps,’ he explained. ‘We know his qualities; he’s undoubtedly an incredible striker. We need to feed into his quality, we need to understand him better, he needs to understand the team and the league better, and I think we are on the right trajectory.’

Arsenal Predicted Lineup

GK: Raya

LB: Hincapie

CB: Saliba

CB: Gabriel

RB: Timber

CM: Zubimendi

CM: Rice

CM: Eze

LW: Trossard

ST: Gyokeres

RW: Saka

Controversy & Comment Hooks: Is Arsenal’s reliance on Gyokeres a strength or a weakness? Could Chelsea exploit this by targeting their midfield pivot? And what about the injury concerns—are Arteta’s hopeful words enough to reassure fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. This match isn’t just about three points; it’s about proving who’s truly the king of London. Who do you think will come out on top?