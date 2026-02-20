Arsenal vs Brentford: Lineup Predictions & Team News | Premier League 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an intense Premier League showdown as Arsenal FC faces off against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium! With key players on the mend and others nursing injuries, the match promises to be a strategic affair. Here's a breakdown of the predicted lineup, confirmed team news, and injury updates that could shape the game.

The Return of Gyokeres?

Gyokeres is making waves after scoring twice off the bench against Sunderland. His impressive performance suggests he might start against Brentford, adding an extra layer of attacking prowess to the team.

Havertz's Setback:

Unfortunately, Havertz's return from a long-term knee injury has been cut short due to a muscular injury. This setback could keep him out for an extended period, impacting Arsenal's midfield and overall depth.

Bukayo Saka's Ongoing Battle:

Saka continues to manage a hip injury, ruling him out once again. The team's medical staff is working diligently to manage his condition, but his availability remains uncertain.

Odegaard's Fitness Uncertain:

The fitness of Martin Odegaard is a concern. He missed recent wins due to a minor muscle issue, and Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped about his availability at the press conference. The team's medical team will determine his readiness, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Leandro Trossard's Status:

Trossard was forced to exit early against Sunderland, adding to the injury concerns. His status will be a crucial factor in Arsenal's lineup decisions.

Defensive Adjustments:

With potential defensive rotations in mind, Piero Hincapie might replace Riccardo Calafiori, who had a challenging debut in the Premier League. Arteta's decision to start Gabriel Martinelli, who impressed off the bench, could be a strategic move to bolster the defense.

Max Dowman's Early Comeback:

Max Dowman is making strides in his recovery, but his return to action might be delayed due to his young age. The 16-year-old's involvement in this match remains uncertain.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Injured Players:

Dowman

Havertz

Merino

Doubtful Players:

Odegaard

Trossard

Saka

Match Details:

Date and Time: 8 pm GMT on Thursday, February 12, 2026

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Broadcasting: TNT Sports

Stay tuned for more updates as the match unfolds, and don't miss the chance to discuss your thoughts in the comments! Will Arsenal's injury concerns impact their performance? Share your predictions and insights!