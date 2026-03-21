Another action-packed weekend in Europe's top leagues has left us with plenty to discuss! Arsenal's gritty win over Chelsea raises questions about their long-term sustainability, while Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga seems all but confirmed. But here's where it gets controversial: Are Arsenal relying too heavily on set pieces and David Raya's heroics? And this is the part most people miss: Chelsea's disciplinary issues and tactical choices are costing them dearly. Meanwhile, Juventus' dramatic comeback against Roma keeps their top-four hopes alive, and Lamine Yamal's brilliance continues to dazzle at Barcelona. Speaking of brilliance, Federico Dimarco's underrated contributions at Inter Milan deserve more praise. However, Manchester City's reliance on grit over quality is a surprising shift, and Tottenham's struggles under Igor Tudor are becoming increasingly concerning. What do you think? Is Arsenal's style sustainable, or is it a risky gamble? And can Bayern truly challenge for the Treble this season? Let the debate begin!
Arsenal's Ugly Win, Bayern's Title Race, and More: European Football Roundup (2026)
References
- https://sempreinter.com/2026/02/18/inter-milan-star-lautaro-martinez-suffers-injury-bodo-glimt/
- https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/SportsArchive/Ten-man-Hearts-stun-Kotoko-at-Baba-Yara-2021843
- https://football-italia.net/bastoni-break-silence-inter-v-juventus/
- https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/48078406/arsenal-chelsea-premier-league-bayern-munich-bundesliga-borussia-dortmund-analysis-gab-marcotti
- https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/47963054/trent-alexander-arnold-calls-justice-vinicius-jr-racism-accusation
- https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/news/what-thinking-postecoglou-admits-biggest-33455488
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