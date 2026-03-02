Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are facing a challenging period in their pursuit of the Premier League title. After a 2-2 draw at Wolves, the Gunners have now won just twice in their last seven league games, raising questions about their ability to maintain a consistent winning streak. The Spanish manager, however, remains steadfast in his belief that the team's performance is not a result of attitude or desire issues. He emphasized that it's an inevitable part of football, where mistakes happen, and it's crucial to learn from them. Arteta's focus is on keeping the team united and motivated, especially as they prepare to face Tottenham in the upcoming north London derby. Despite the recent setbacks, Arsenal still has a chance to win the title, but they must quickly address their defensive lapses and maintain their attacking prowess. The team's ability to bounce back and secure victories in the remaining games will be pivotal in determining their fate in the Premier League.
Arsenal's Title Race Collapse: Arteta Defends Players After Wolves Draw | Premier League Analysis (2026)
