Arsenal's dominant 4-0 victory over Leeds United has sparked intriguing insights into manager Mikel Arteta's strategic decisions. In a bold move, Arteta replaced Bukayo Saka with Noni Madueke, who seized the opportunity with both hands, assisting in Arsenal's first two goals.

But here's where it gets controversial... Arteta's decision to bench captain Martin Ødegaard and start Kai Havertz in his place has divided opinions. With Ødegaard's reduced playing time due to injuries, Arteta defended his stats, emphasizing the need to consider the full picture.

"He's played fewer minutes this season due to injuries, but his work ethic and talent are undeniable. We aim to maximize his impact in key areas, and I have full faith that he'll deliver," Arteta stated.

And this is the part most people miss... Arteta's philosophy revolves around respecting players' talents and giving them freedom in attack. It's a delicate balance, and one that he believes will pay dividends for Arsenal.

