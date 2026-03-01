Arsenal's Road to FA Cup Glory: Final Training Session Before Portsmouth Clash (2026)

Ready for a blast from the past? This weekend, we're off to Portsmouth for a thrilling FA Cup third-round match! Get ready to relive the excitement as we prepare for battle at Fratton Park. It's been nearly six years since we last faced Pompey, a memorable fifth-round clash where we triumphed 2-0 on our way to lifting the trophy.

And here's a fun fact: we're the kings of this competition, having won it a record-breaking 14 times! Now, we're setting our sights on number 15.

Our photographer, Stuart MacFarlane, was on hand at the Sobha Realty Training Centre to capture all the action from our final preparations. Check out the gallery below for the best shots!

