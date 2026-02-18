Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Hit at Brentford: Is the Schedule to Blame? (2026)

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow at Brentford, as a familiar pattern of struggling after Manchester City's games continued. Since the turn of the year, Arsenal have found themselves unable to capitalize on City's results in the title race, dropping points in four instances after facing City in the same gameweek. This trend has become a concern for Mikel Arteta's team, who have failed to maintain their momentum and consistency. While Arsenal looked unstoppable in some weeks, they have also shown vulnerability in others, particularly after City's matches. Earlier in the season, they struggled to extend their lead over City at Nottingham Forest and against Liverpool, after City dropped points at Brighton. However, when Arsenal have gone first, they have performed better, showcasing a different level of confidence and control. The recent draw at Brentford, which came a day before City's win over Wolves, highlights the team's struggle to maintain their form and defensive solidity against chaotic opponents. Arteta refutes the claim that 'going second' impacts his team, but the recent dropped points and defensive errors suggest otherwise. As the season progresses and the finish line approaches, Arsenal must address this issue quickly to maintain their title hopes. With more difficult questions and rising anxiety, the team will need to find a solution to this pattern or risk falling further behind in the race.