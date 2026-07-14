Arsenal's FA Cup Quarter-Final Lineup: 6 Changes for Brighton Clash (2026)

Team news: Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final lineup reveals strategic shifts

The Arsenal women's football team has unveiled a dynamic starting XI for their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton & Hove Albion, showcasing a thoughtful blend of experience and fresh talent. With a keen eye for tactical adjustments, manager Renée Slegers has made six strategic changes to the lineup, aiming to secure a spot in the semi-finals for the first time since 2022.

Defensive Reinforcements:

The backline welcomes three new faces: Smilla Holmberg, Laia Codina, and Taylor Hinds. This trio brings a fresh dynamic to the defense, with Lotte Wubben-Moy maintaining her position as a stalwart in front of Daphne van Domselaar. The addition of these players adds depth and versatility to the team's defensive strategy.

Midfield Mastery:

In the heart of the pitch, Frida Maanum steps into the midfield, forming a formidable partnership with Mariona Caldentey and Kim Little. This trio brings a blend of creativity and strength, ready to dominate the center of the park. Their ability to control the tempo and dictate the flow of the game will be pivotal in Arsenal's quest for success.

Winger's Flair:

Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead take to the wings, showcasing their exceptional dribbling skills and pinpoint crosses. Their pace and precision will be a constant threat to Brighton's defense, creating numerous scoring opportunities for the team.

Striker's Threat:

Stina Blackstenius leads the line, ready to capitalize on the chances created by her teammates. Her clinical finishing and ability to make clever runs will be crucial in unlocking Brighton's defense and securing goals for Arsenal.

Substitute Strategy:

Emily Fox, Katie McCabe, Caitlin Foord, Olivia Smith, and Alessia Russo are named as substitutes, offering a wealth of experience and versatility. Their presence on the bench provides Slegers with tactical options to adjust the game as needed, ensuring Arsenal can adapt to any challenges that arise.

Injury Update:

Unfortunately, Steph Catley is ruled out due to a calf injury, a setback for the team's defensive depth. Her absence will be felt, but the strategic lineup adjustments aim to mitigate any potential weaknesses.

As Arsenal gears up for the FA Cup quarter-final, the focus is on harnessing the energy of a sold-out Mangata Developments Stadium. The team's collective spirit and tactical prowess will be pivotal in their pursuit of a semi-final spot. With a blend of fresh talent and seasoned professionals, Arsenal is poised to make a compelling case for their FA Cup ambitions.

In my opinion, this lineup showcases Slegers' tactical acumen and her ability to adapt to different opponents. The strategic changes not only address specific weaknesses but also capitalize on the strengths of individual players. As Arsenal seeks to reach the semi-finals, this approach demonstrates a mature and calculated approach to the game, setting the stage for a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final.