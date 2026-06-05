Arsenal Owners Promise Squad Strengthening Even If Champions League Is Won! | Josh Kroenke Exclusive (2026)

The world of football is abuzz with anticipation as Arsenal, a club with a rich history and passionate fan base, stands on the cusp of a potential double triumph. In an exclusive interview, Josh Kroenke, the club's co-chair and son of the owner, Stan Kroenke, has offered a glimpse into the future of the club and its ambitions.

The Promise of Strengthening

Despite their recent success in winning the Premier League, and with a Champions League final on the horizon, Kroenke has made a bold promise: Arsenal will continue to strengthen its squad, regardless of the outcome in Budapest. This commitment to improvement is a refreshing change from the typical post-victory complacency seen in many sports organizations.

"In my opinion, this is a crucial mindset shift. Too often, teams rest on their laurels after a big win, but Kroenke's words indicate a deep understanding of the competitive landscape. The Premier League is a beast, and to stay at the top, you can't afford to stand still."

Learning from Past Mistakes

Kroenke's insight into the club's past strategies is particularly intriguing. He acknowledges the need to "take a step back to go forward" after the disappointing Europa League final defeat to Chelsea. This self-awareness and willingness to adapt are rare qualities in sports ownership.

"What many people don't realize is that successful sports franchises are often built on a foundation of learning from mistakes. Kroenke's admission here shows a maturity and a commitment to continuous improvement."

The Arteta Factor

Central to Arsenal's recent success is the role of manager Mikel Arteta. Kroenke praises Arteta's impact and his deep connection with the club, calling him an "Arsenal man through and through." The owner's priority is clear: keep Arteta at the helm, and the club will continue to thrive.

"Arteta's appointment was a pivotal moment. His understanding of the club's culture and his ability to reinvent it have been instrumental in Arsenal's resurgence."

Beyond the Pitch

Arsenal's ambitions extend beyond the football field. Kroenke speaks of plans to renovate the Emirates Stadium, aiming to create an "elevated matchday experience" for supporters. This focus on the fan experience is a key differentiator and a sign of a forward-thinking ownership group.

"If you take a step back and think about it, a club's success is not just measured by trophies. It's about creating a lasting legacy and an unforgettable experience for fans. Kroenke's vision for the Emirates is a testament to this."

A Bright Future

As Arsenal prepares for its Champions League final, the club's future looks brighter than ever. With a committed ownership group, a talented squad, and a manager who embodies the club's spirit, the possibilities are endless.

"Personally, I believe Arsenal is on the right track. Their willingness to learn, adapt, and invest in both the team and the fan experience sets them up for long-term success. It's an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan, and I, for one, can't wait to see what the future holds."