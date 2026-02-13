Arsenal Injury Update: Saka, Odegaard, and Timber's Status | Arteta's Press Conference (2026)

Arteta's Update: Squad Fitness, Injuries, and Key Players

Mikel Arteta provides an insightful update on the fitness and availability of his players ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on Saturday. The manager offers a positive outlook on the recovery of several key players.

Bukayo Saka, who missed the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea due to a hip issue, is expected to return soon. Arteta reassures fans, stating, 'His hip is improving, and he'll be back with us very soon.'

Martin Odegaard, who also missed the London derby win, is on the path to recovery. Arteta expresses confidence in his return, saying, 'Martin is getting better, and we believe he'll be back in action within days.'

Jurrien Timber, who missed the opening training session, will be available for selection this weekend. Despite the setback, Timber is set to join the squad at the Emirates Stadium.

However, there's a concern regarding Mikel Merino, who is expected to be out of action for an extended period due to a rare foot injury. Arteta acknowledges the impact of this injury, stating, 'It's a significant blow, as Mikel brings a unique dynamic to the team, and he'll be out for four months.'

Despite the injuries, the team has been boosted by the performances of Kai Havertz, who has scored two goals in three games, including a crucial winner against Chelsea. Arteta praises Havertz's impact, saying, 'We're thrilled to have him back, as he adds a different dimension to the team. His immediate return to top form after a long injury is truly impressive.'

Arteta's update provides a positive outlook on the squad's fitness, while also highlighting the impact of injuries on the team's dynamics and performance.

