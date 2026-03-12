Arsenal Injury Update: Rice, Raya, Odegaard & More - What You Need to Know! (2026)

Bold headline-style summary first: Arsenal face a string of potential injuries just as they push to keep their title challenge alive, with key players in doubt ahead of a busy spell including Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen, Mansfield, and Everton.

Arsenal are navigating fresh injury concerns as they prepare for a midweek Premier League trip to Brighton. Manager Mikel Arteta and his players had just steadied their title push by beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates in a dramatic, set-piece-heavy victory. The win restored Arsenal’s five-point lead in the title race, coming after Manchester City’s own win left them with a game in hand. While the result was not the prettiest, it featured important contributions from David Raya with several crucial saves and goals from corners by William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, plus an own goal by Piero Hincapie. The win followed last weekend’s 4-1 demolition of Tottenham, continuing Arsenal’s strong form in London derbies.

Kai Havertz returned from a four-game hamstring layoff to be involved as a substitute against his former club.

Here are the latest Arsenal injury updates ahead of Wednesday night’s Brighton clash. The schedule also features a fiercely demanding run: a two-legged Champions League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen, an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Mansfield, a league match with Everton, and the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City—all before the international break.

Declan Rice

Rice played in Arsenal’s midfield against Chelsea, delivering the corner from which Timber scored the late winner. This was the first match since Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brentford on December 3 in which Rice did not complete a Premier League game that he started. He appeared to tweak something after contesting Chelsea down the right and then misplayed a back pass that went straight out of play. He did not look fully comfortable afterward and was substituted for Christian Norgaard in the 76th minute.

Manager Arteta confirmed after the match that Rice would be checked to see if he can be fit for Wednesday, noting the need for careful assessment given his recent issues. Arsenal fans will hope Rice can recover quickly, perhaps as soon as Wednesday’s trip to Brighton, as he did in December after his Brentford knock.

Potential return date: Unknown; could be Wednesday, March 4, vs Brighton (A).

David Raya

Raya delivered a standout performance against Chelsea, making a series of impressive saves to deny players like Garnacho, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro, and even preventing a potential own goal by Rice. He did receive treatment late in the game but finished strongly. Arteta indicated Raya had some niggles earlier in the week, but the overall assessment was positive. Raya is expected to be fine for Brighton, with Kepa Arrizabalaga as a backup if needed.

Potential return date: Wednesday, March 4, vs Brighton (A).

Martin Odegaard

It was surprising to see Odegaard omitted from the Chelsea matchday squad after he had returned from a knee injury as a substitute against Tottenham. He had missed the previous draw with Wolves and the FA Cup loss to Wigan, and his ongoing knee and shoulder issues have kept him out of regular action. It remains unclear whether he will be risked against Brighton.

Potential return date: Unknown; potentially Wednesday, March 4, vs Brighton (A).

Ben White

White was also left out against Chelsea due to a minor knock, with Arteta offering a cautious “Let’s see” ahead of the Brighton game. Like Odegaard, White’s involvement remains uncertain for the midweek fixture.

Potential return date: Unknown; potentially Wednesday, March 4, vs Brighton (A).

Mikel Merino

Merino remains a long-term absentee after undergoing foot surgery in February for a rare and serious injury sustained in the shock defeat to Manchester United. Arsenal’s manager says the recovery is a long process and we’re talking about bone healing, with estimates ranging from several months to possibly five months. A definite return date is not yet known.

Potential return date: Unknown.

Max Dowman

Dowman, a highly touted teenage talent, has not yet broken into the senior side amid competition for places. He suffered an ankle ligament injury in an under-21 match against Manchester United in December. If he recovers without setback, there is a possibility he could feature in the FA Cup clash at Mansfield.

Potential return date: Saturday, March 7, vs Mansfield (A).

Bottom line

Arsenal’s injury picture is crowded but not catastrophic, with some players showing signs of returning soon and others still on lengthy rehabilitation tracks. The coming days will determine who is available for Brighton and how the squad will shape up for a jam-packed run of fixtures before the international break. Fans will be watching closely to see whether Rice and Raya can sustain form while Odegaard, White, and Merino push toward late-season contributions. Should you weigh in on these injuries, do you think Arsenal’s depth is enough to sustain a title challenge, or will these concerns derail their momentum? Share your thoughts in the comments.