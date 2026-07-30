Arsenal FC SACK Head Doctor Zafar Iqbal: What Went Wrong? | Injury Crisis Explained (2026)

Arsenal FC's recent decision to sack head doctor Zafar Iqbal has sparked debate and raised questions about the club's approach to player health and performance. The timing of the move, just days after the season's conclusion, suggests a significant shift in strategy. With a focus on injury prevention and player availability, Iqbal's departure coincides with Arsenal's renewed emphasis on improving their injury record. This shift is particularly intriguing given the club's recent success in the Premier League, which was partly attributed to their improved squad depth and injury management. The article delves into the implications of this change, exploring the potential impact on player health, team performance, and the overall strategy of the club. It also examines the role of the medical staff in modern football and the evolving relationship between player health and success.

Arsenal FC SACK Head Doctor Zafar Iqbal: What Went Wrong? | Injury Crisis Explained (2026)

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